New Celebrity Couples that Surprised Us in 2023

Summary: While 2023 saw its fair share of celebrity breakups, it also brought some unexpected new couples into the spotlight. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, these pairings had fans buzzing. Here are the details on the celebrity relationships that caught everyone surprise.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce became the unexpected power couple of 2023. Rumors began in July when Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts and planned to give her his number. In September, Swift made an appearance at one of Kelce’s games, fueling dating rumors. During an interview with TIME magazine, Swift confirmed her relationship with Kelce, emphasizing the importance of supporting each other.

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater: Following her divorce from Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande sparked rumors of a romance with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater. Although they kept their love life private, the couple made their first public appearance together in September. Recent sightings in New York City suggest that their relationship is going strong.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s dating rumors started in February when they went on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In September, they made their front-row debut at Gucci’s fashion show in Milan. However, in December, sources reported that the couple had called it quits after less than a year together.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship in September during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Since then, they have been seen together at various events, including the U.S. Open finals and the KarJenner Christmas Eve party.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas & Matthew Lawrence: After meeting at a ’90s convention in 2022, Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas began dating in late 2022. They made their relationship public shortly before Thanksgiving. Lawrence had recently finalized his divorce from Cheryl Burke.

Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André: Model Emily Ratajkowski started dating comedian Eric André shortly after her separation from her husband. They went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023 but ended their relationship soon after. Ratajkowski was later linked to Harry Styles.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper: Following their respective breakups, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted together in October, sparking dating rumors. While they haven’t confirmed their relationship, they have been seen spending time together in various locations.

These unexpected celebrity couples certainly kept fans guessing in 2023, proving that love can still blossom in Hollywood.