A Glimpse of Edmonton’s Celebrity Love: From John Candy to Simu Liu

Celebrities may be a rare sight in Edmonton, but when they do show up, they often have nice things to say about the city. From renowned comedians to famous musicians and actors, there have been moments where YEG has captured their hearts.

John Candy, the late great Canadian comedian, notably talked about filming a TV show in Edmonton during a 1982 appearance on Late Night with David Letterman. He dispelled the notion that Edmonton had a bad reputation, emphasizing its beauty and the hardworking people involved in the show.

Another comedian, Theo Von, shared his humorous take on Edmonton in a recent podcast. He playfully spoke about the frequent sirens in the city, suggesting that they may be intentionally set off for no apparent reason.

The rock band Nickelback, known for their ties to Edmonton, expressed their love for a local restaurant called Burger Baron. Chad Kroeger passionately recommended their mushroom bacon cheeseburger, revealing that he never visits Edmonton without savoring one.

Pedro Pascal, famous for his role in HBO’s The Last of Us, made Edmonton’s natural beauty part of the conversation. He described the awe-inspiring sight of the northern lights while driving from Calgary, comparing it to a scene straight out of a Spielberg film.

Bill Burr, the comedian, praised the crowd at his outdoor show in Edmonton despite the wildfire smoke that filled the air. He was amazed the audience’s enthusiasm and laughter, acknowledging that everything seemed to be working against them but still creating an incredible experience.

Simu Liu, the rising star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surprised the staff of an Edmonton restaurant with a visit during his time in the city for the Juno Awards. He showed appreciation for the hospitality on Instagram, giving a hilarious shoutout to the restaurant.

Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion reminisced about growing up in the city during an interview following the temporary renaming of Edmonton City Hall to the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. He vividly recalled his childhood fascination with Gilligan’s Island, seeking solace from the winter tundra outside his home.

These snippets of celebrity love for Edmonton provide glimpses of the city’s charm and the impact it has on those who visit. Although rare, these shoutouts from the stars remind us that there is something special about YEG that captures even the most iconic figures.

