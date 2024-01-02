The Rise of Mermaidcore: Iconic Celebrity Looks That Embrace the Sea Princess Aesthetic

In 2023, a new fashion trend emerged from the depths of the ocean and took the fashion world storm. The mermaidcore trend, characterized its enchanting homage to the sea and its mythical creatures, captured the imagination of fashion influencers and enthusiasts alike. With the premiere of the highly anticipated “Little Mermaid” movie, the mermaidcore fever reached new heights, as celebrities and style icons embraced the trend in stunning and creative ways.

1. Heidi Klum’s Sheer Lavender and Pink Dress

At the premiere of the “Little Mermaid” movie, supermodel Heidi Klum made a splash on the red carpet with her breathtaking ensemble. Wearing a sheer lavender and pink dress designed in scales and seashell shapes, Klum’s dress was adorned with sparkling sequins that emphasized the otherworldly look. Complete with a cutout waist and a dramatic train, Klum’s fairytale-inspired outfit was finished off with clear strappy heels and an elegant gold ring.

2. Halle Bailey’s Metallic Blue Gown

Playing the lead role of Ariel in the “Little Mermaid” movie, Halle Bailey embraced the mermaidcore aesthetic at the premiere. Her metallic blue strapless gown, designed Valdrin Sahiti, featured ruffled bustier panels reminiscent of seashells and ocean waves. Bailey accessorized with elegant diamond earrings and rings, embodying the sea princess she portrayed on the big screen.

3. Zendaya’s Barbiecore meets Mermaidcore

Zendaya showcased her fashion prowess at the Screen Actors Guild Awards merging the barbiecore and mermaidcore trends. Draped in a gorgeous pink gown with a train resembling a makeshift mermaid tail, the Valentino creation highlighted her graceful features. With light makeup and Bulgari jewelry, Zendaya’s look was a perfect blend of elegance and whimsy.

4. Nina Dobrev’s Golden Spiral Sequin Dress

Nina Dobrev stunned at the CFDA awards in a golden strapless dress from Oscar De la Renta. The dress boasted layers reminiscent of sea waves and golden scales, creating an illusion of iridescence. Paired with a golden clutch purse, strappy heels, and matching earrings and bracelets, Dobrev’s mermaid-inspired look exuded sophistication.

5. Eva Longoria’s Metallic Silver Dress

At the Academy Gala, Eva Longoria captivated attention in a metallic silver dress that captured the essence of the mermaid aesthetic. The strapless, glittery dress accentuated her curves, while the dramatic train added a touch of enchantment. Hoop earrings and golden rings completed the look, elevating Longoria’s sea-inspired ensemble.

6. Quinta Brunson’s Glittery Black Gown

Quinta Brunson wowed on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a glittery black gown adorned with white detailing reminiscent of seashells. The floor-length dress perfectly hugged Brunson’s figure, emphasizing her curves. With an elegant updo, dewy makeup, and silver accessories, Brunson embraced the mermaidcore trend with sophistication.

7. Ana de Armas’ Red Carpet Mermaid Look

Completing the lineup of mermaidcore-inspired looks is Ana de Armas at the Oscars. The actress donned a floor-sweeping Louis Vuitton creation with a sequin bodice that molded to her curves. The cascading ruffles from the knee down enhanced the mermaid aesthetic, while her soft makeup and elegant silver bracelet added a touch of glamour.

These iconic celebrity looks have not only captivated fashion enthusiasts but have also served as inspiration for countless mermaidcore ensembles worldwide. The mermaidcore trend shows no signs of slowing down, as it continues to enchant and inspire the fashion sphere with its ethereal allure.