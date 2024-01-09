Celebrities Show Their Support for College Football Teams

Summary: As the college football national championship game approaches, celebrities are rallying behind their favorite teams. From Michigan to Washington, big names like Tom Brady and Joel McHale have shown their support for the Wolverines and the Huskies. Keep an eye on social media for posts from these famous fans as they hope for their team’s victory.

The college football national championship game is not just a big event for die-hard fans. It also attracts the attention and support of celebrities who are passionate about their favorite teams. Among them are some notable figures who have been avid supporters of Michigan and Washington football.

Tom Brady, the renowned quarterback of the New England Patriots, has long been a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He proudly displays his loyalty donning the team’s maize and blue colors whenever he gets the chance.

On the other side, comedian and actor Joel McHale stands as a fervent supporter of the Washington Huskies. His social media accounts often feature posts celebrating his beloved team’s victories and expressing his unwavering loyalty.

Swimming legend Michael Phelps is another famous fan who passionately supports the Michigan Wolverines. Phelps, known for his incredible athletic prowess, often shares his enthusiasm for the team on social media.

Actress Anna Faris is a proud supporter of the Washington Huskies. She has been vocal about her team’s successes and appreciates the unwavering spirit of Huskies fans.

Model and actress Kate Upton is known for her love of the Michigan Wolverines. She frequently attends games and can be seen cheering on her team from the stands.

Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” is a dedicated supporter of the Washington Huskies. He often attends games to show his team spirit and even shares his experiences on social media.

Finally, actor Darren Criss, famous for his role in “Glee,” is a proud supporter of the Michigan Wolverines. He has been spotted at various games, cheering loudly for his team.

As the national championship game unfolds, be sure to keep an eye on social media for updates and celebratory posts from these dedicated celebrity fans. They will no doubt be hoping for their team’s success on this momentous occasion.