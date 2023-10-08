Seven Soapy Medical Dramas to Watch While Waiting for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

If you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy and are eagerly awaiting the show’s 20th season in 2024, here are some other soapy medical dramas to add to your watchlist:

1. ER

ER is a popular medical drama that aired from 1994 to 2009. Set in Chicago’s County General Hospital, the show follows the lives of the doctors and staff as they deal with intense medical cases. The series garnered critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including 23 Emmy nominations in its first season. Some standout episodes include “Love’s Labor Lost” and “On the Beach”. ER is available to stream on Hulu or Max.

2. St. Elsewhere

St. Elsewhere, which aired from 1982 to 1986, is set at Boston’s underfunded St. Eligius Hospital. The show follows the lives of the doctors and staff as they navigate the challenges of working in a financially struggling hospital. St. Elsewhere launched the careers of several actors, including Denzel Washington and Howie Mandel. Notable episodes include “Qui Transtulit Sustinet” and “Afterlife”. St. Elsewhere is available to stream on Hulu.

3. House

House, which aired from 2004 to 2012, follows the brilliant but caustic diagnostician Dr. Gregory House as he solves medical mysteries. The show stars Hugh Laurie in the lead role and features memorable episodes such as “Three Stories” and “Wilson’s Heart”. House can be streamed on Prime and Peacock.

4. The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor is a tearjerker medical drama that premiered in 2017. The show follows surgical resident Shaun Murphy, who has autism and Savant syndrome. Shaun faces challenges as he navigates his career and personal life. Memorable episodes include “Quarantine” and “Friends and Family”. The Good Doctor is available to stream on Hulu.

5. The Resident

The Resident is a medical drama that premiered in 2018. The show exposes the corruption in the healthcare system at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. It follows the story of Dr. Conrad Hawkins and his protégé Devon Pravesh. The Resident offers a unique perspective on the medical field and tackles important issues. The show can be streamed on Fox.

6. Private Practice

Private Practice is a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that aired from 2007 to 2013. The show follows Dr. Addison Montgomery as she moves to Los Angeles to start a new chapter in her life. Private Practice delves into the personal and professional lives of the doctors at the Oceanside Wellness Center. The show is available to stream on Hulu.

7. Station 19

Station 19 is another Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that premiered in 2018. The show focuses on the lives of the firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. Station 19 intertwines storylines with Grey’s Anatomy and offers a unique perspective on the first responders in the medical field. The show can be streamed on Hulu.

While waiting for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, these medical dramas will keep you entertained with their gripping storylines and compelling characters.

