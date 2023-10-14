Shows Like Friends: More Sitcoms to Watch When You Need a Dose of Friendship and Laughter

Friends is undeniably one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Its influence on pop culture is undeniable, from its iconic theme song to its unforgettable characters. But if you’re looking for more shows that capture the essence of friendship, life in the big city, and the struggles of young adulthood, there are plenty of other sitcoms to explore.

One such show is How I Met Your Mother. This series follows a group of friends living in New York City as they navigate their late twenties and early thirties. Like Friends, How I Met Your Mother tackles themes of jobs, relationships, and the challenges of adult life. While it may not have aged as well as Friends, it still has its own unique charm and a group of characters that you can’t help but root for.

Cheers, a classic sitcom set in a bar in Boston, is another show that shares similarities with Friends. While the setting may be different, Cheers captures the same sense of comfort and community that Friends is known for. The characters feel like old friends, and the show paved the way for the modern network sitcom.

If you’re in the mood for a more recent sitcom, New Girl is a great choice. This show revolves around a group of friends living together in a loft in Los Angeles. It features a close-knit group of friends, a romantic storyline, and plenty of hilarious moments. New Girl is the kind of show that will make you wish you had friends like these in real life.

Community is a unique sitcom that follows a group of students attending a community college. Over time, they form a tight-knit group, forging both romantic and platonic connections. Community is known for its diverse sense of humor, from traditional sitcom gags to episodes that push the boundaries of storytelling. Despite the show’s tumultuous history, it remains a fan favorite.

The Golden Girls is a groundbreaking sitcom that showcases the lives of older women. It challenges stereotypes and proves that friendships and vibrant lives can continue long past middle age. With its stellar cast and timeless humor, The Golden Girls is a show that holds up even today.

Broad City offers a glimpse into the lives of two friends navigating the challenges of being young in New York City. This comedy series captures the often comical misadventures of its protagonists as they try to find their place in the world. Broad City’s unique blend of humor and surrealism resonates with viewers, making it a must-watch.

Last but not least, Coupling is often considered the British version of Friends. It follows a group of friends in London as they navigate their romantic and sexual relationships. With its similarities to Friends and its more overtly sexual nature, Coupling offers a fresh take on the sitcom genre.

These shows all capture the magic of friendship while tackling the ups and downs of adult life. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia or something new, these sitcoms are sure to deliver laughter and heartwarming moments.

