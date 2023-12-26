Netflix Original Movies in 2023: Discover the Hidden Gems

Netflix has come a long way in the past eight years, producing a multitude of original films annually. While many may be forgettable, there are some true gems among them that deserve recognition. From indie darlings to genre-bending projects, Netflix offers something for every type of viewer.

7. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

This sequel to the beloved original brings back the charming chickens in a high-stakes escape from a high-tech facility. The delightful characters and Aardman’s beautiful animation make this a must-watch.

6. Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this biopic about Leonard Bernstein, showcasing the legendary conductor’s complex relationship with his wife. The film’s striking visual style sets it apart from conventional biopics.

5. Fair Play

Explore the psychological breakdowns within a toxic office romance in this gripping drama. Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich deliver captivating performances, highlighting modern gender dynamics.

4. Ballerina

In this Korean revenge thriller, a former security operative seeks vengeance on sex traffickers. Filled with expertly staged action scenes and a riveting performance Jeon Jong-seo, this film is a thrilling ride.

3. May December

Todd Haynes’ thought-provoking drama delves into society’s obsession with scandalous tabloid stories. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore shine in this complex exploration of preconceived judgments.

2. Nimona

Based on a popular graphic novel, this inventive film blends sci-fi and medieval fantasy. With vibrant animation and a stellar cast, including Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, Nimona offers a fast-paced story with important lessons.

1. They Cloned Tyrone

Juel Taylor’s debut feature combines sci-fi, social commentary, and Blaxploitation parody. Though ambitious and at times messy, this stylish film is fueled passion and a desire for change.

While Netflix may produce a mix of hits and misses, these hidden gems in its 2023 lineup are worth your time and attention. So sit back, grab your popcorn, and prepare to be captivated these original movies.