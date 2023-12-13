The Top Movies on Netflix Based on True Stories

In a world filled with fantastical tales and larger-than-life characters, there is something captivating about movies that draw inspiration from real events. These films offer a grounded perspective on the world, giving audiences a glimpse into the triumphs and tribulations of remarkable individuals. Here are the top movies on Netflix that are based on true stories.

7. Vice – A Unique Take on a Cryptic Politician

“Vice”, directed Adam McKay, takes an absurdist approach to the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney. With an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Steve Carell, the film explores Cheney’s secretive time as a politician with moments of Shakespearean dialogue and fourth wall breaks. It may be unorthodox, but it was a critical success, earning eight Oscar nominations.

6. Hacksaw Ridge – A Story of Courage and Conviction

“Hacksaw Ridge” tells the true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a medic during World War II. Andrew Garfield gives a career-defining performance as Doss, showcasing his unwavering belief in non-violence. The film depicts the brutal nature of war but also highlights the power of peace.

5. Dolemite is my Name – Overcoming Obstacles to Make Dreams Come True

Starring Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my Name” is a biopic about Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian and film producer. Inspired stories he hears at a record store, Moore creates the flamboyant character of Dolemite and sets out to bring him to the silver screen. This heartfelt film portrays Moore’s determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

4. The Social Network – The Creation of a Social Media Giant

“The Social Network” delves into the rise of Facebook and the personal battles of its co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Jesse Eisenberg delivers a captivating performance as Zuckerberg, showcasing the cutthroat nature of the tech industry. The film uses a unique non-linear structure to emphasize the competitiveness behind the creation of the social media giant.

3. BlacKKKlansman – A Powerful True Story of Infiltration

Directed Spike Lee, “BlacKKKlansman” follows the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth, a Black police detective who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. The film highlights the ongoing struggle against racial injustice and draws relevant parallels to the modern era. It leaves a lasting impact through its powerful storytelling.

2. The Wolf of Wall Street – A Tale of Greed and Excess

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” takes a no-holds-barred approach to depicting the culture of greed and excess on Wall Street. Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a captivating performance as Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who resorts to fraud to become obscenely wealthy. The film explores the dark side of ambition and showcases the consequences of unchecked power.

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7 – A Riveting Courtroom Drama

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is based on the real-life court case that charged seven individuals with conspiracy during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Directed Aaron Sorkin, the film masterfully portrays the legal battle and the political unrest of that era. With a stellar ensemble cast, it captures the tension and significance of the trial.

These movies offer a unique blend of entertainment and education, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of real-life stories. Whether it’s tales of political intrigue, acts of bravery, or tales of triumph over adversity, these films showcase the power of true stories brought to life on the big screen.