Movies like Get Out: Jordan Peele’s Impact on the Horror Genre

Jordan Peele’s 2017 film Get Out made a significant impact on the horror genre, addressing issues of passive racism. The movie showcased powerful performances from actors such as Daniel Kaluuya, Marcus Henderson, and LaKeith Stanfield, while Lil Rel Howery provided memorable comedic relief. Peele’s film broke away from the problematic tropes commonly seen in horror, where Black characters are often killed off early on and lack development. This groundbreaking movie proved that audiences were hungry for change and paved the way for more Black-led horror films.

Following the success of Get Out, Peele released his 2019 film Us, another psychological horror movie known for its slow-build reveals. The movie stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, and Elizabeth Moss. Us tells the story of a family facing off against their eerie doppelgangers. Peele’s mastery of combining horror and psychological elements kept audiences guessing throughout the film.

Peele’s diverse influences shine through in his written and directed 2021 film Nope, which combines elements of sci-fi and Western genres. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, the movie follows characters on a quest to find evidence of UFOs. While there are horror elements, the focus is primarily on sci-fi.

Candyman, a classic horror film, received a reboot under Peele’s guidance. The 2021 direct sequel to the original 1992 film centers around the urban legend of a hook-handed killer. Peele played a role in the screenplay alongside Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta, who directed the film. The project also featured a cameo from original Candyman actor Tony Todd.

The Blackening, directed Tim Story, turns the horror genre’s “Black character dies first” trope on its head. Alongside tackling slasher elements, the film addresses deep-rooted racism, politics, and issues of gender, LGBTQ+, and racial identity. The satirical horror film offers laughs and jumps while providing unique perspectives. The talented cast includes Gracy Byers, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, X Mayo, Sinqua Walls, and Antoinette Robertson.

When discussing iconic horror films, Stephen King’s The Shining cannot be ignored. The 1980 adaptation, directed Stanley Kubrick, stars Shelly Duvall and Jack Nicholson. The psychological horror builds suspense as audiences question if the main character is losing his mind or if something more sinister is at play.

Night of the Living Dead, released in 1968, contributed significantly to the zombie lore. The film, starring Duane Jones, introduced racial nuance unintentionally, making it even more impactful in retrospect. Although it differs in tone from Peele’s movies, it remains a genre staple that has likely influenced his work.

Lastly, the similarities between Get Out and Rosemary’s Baby are not coincidental. Peele has acknowledged the structural and genre similarities between the two films. Both movies blend horror and psychological elements to create suspenseful narratives.

Overall, Jordan Peele’s films have had a profound impact on the horror genre, challenging problematic tropes and introducing thought-provoking themes. They have paved the way for more diverse storytelling and representation in horror movies.

