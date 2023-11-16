Maximize Your LinkedIn Advertising Impact with 6sense Campaigns

In today’s competitive B2B landscape, it’s crucial for marketers to maximize their advertising impact and reach the right audience at the right time. That’s why 6sense, the leading platform for revenue generation, has launched an innovative integration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. This integration, known as 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn, offers a comprehensive and powerful solution for launching cost-effective, hyper-targeted account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns.

By combining the AI-powered predictive intent and comprehensive account data of 6sense with LinkedIn’s extensive targeting and advertising capabilities, marketers now have the tools they need to create highly targeted campaigns that yield remarkable results. With this native integration, 6sense customers can seamlessly launch LinkedIn ABM campaigns directly within the 6sense Revenue AI platform. This means simplified campaign management, improved performance reporting, and better insights into ROI and optimization across channels.

One key feature of 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn is the ability to leverage 6sense’s dynamic audiences on LinkedIn. This allows marketers to connect with decision-makers that are most important to their business, ensuring that ads are served to the right-fit buyers at the most opportune time in the buying journey. By analyzing campaign performance with account-level metrics and influenced pipeline reporting, marketers can make data-driven decisions and maximize their digital ad spend.

Furthermore, the integration with LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager allows marketers to leverage advanced targeting and ad format options in the platform. This means that marketers who are already familiar with LinkedIn Campaign Manager can continue to use it to target their ads, while benefiting from the powerful capabilities of the 6sense platform.

Overall, 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn empowers marketers to create successful advertising campaigns with unparalleled precision and efficiency. By accurately targeting the right personas at the right companies, marketers can influence buying committees and drive higher ROI. So if you’re looking to maximize your LinkedIn advertising impact, look no further than 6sense Campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn?

A: 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn is a native integration that allows marketers to launch cost-effective, hyper-targeted LinkedIn account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly within the 6sense Revenue AI platform.

Q: What are the benefits of using 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn?

A: The integration provides marketers with a comprehensive and powerful solution for managing highly targeted programmatic video and social campaigns. It simplifies campaign management, improves performance reporting, and offers better insights into ROI and optimization across channels.

Q: How does 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn maximize digital ad spend?

A: By leveraging 6sense’s dynamic audiences on LinkedIn, marketers can ensure that their ads are served to the right-fit buyers at the most opportune time in the buying journey. This targeted approach helps maximize the impact of digital ad spend.

Q: Can marketers still use LinkedIn Campaign Manager with 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn?

A: Yes, the integration with LinkedIn Campaign Manager allows marketers to leverage advanced targeting and ad format options in the platform. This ensures that marketers can continue to use familiar tools while benefiting from the capabilities of the 6sense platform.