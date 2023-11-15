Maximize Your Digital Marketing Efforts with AI-Powered LinkedIn ABM Campaigns

San Francisco, November 15, 2023 – 6sense, a leading platform revolutionizing B2B sales and marketing strategies, has announced the launch of 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn. This innovative integration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, provides a powerful advertising solution that enables 6sense customers to create highly targeted account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly within the 6sense Revenue AI platform.

Unlike other ABM vendors, 6sense stands out leveraging AI-powered account and buyer intelligence combined with LinkedIn’s extensive targeting capabilities. By analyzing the buying stage of key accounts, 6sense allows customers to precisely target their campaigns on LinkedIn, leading to increased efficiency and higher conversion rates. In fact, customers who have utilized 6sense’s segments in their lead generation campaigns on LinkedIn have experienced a remarkable 33% increase in leads per campaign and a significant 13% reduction in cost per lead based on 6sense data.

Marketers now have more flexibility to leverage 6sense’s dynamic audiences on LinkedIn, unlocking unlimited signals such as buying stage keyword intent and comprehensive account behavior. This integration makes running campaigns across multiple channels more manageable, providing easier management and performance reporting. It also enhances marketers’ ability to optimize their return on investment (ROI) and maximize the impact of their digital ad spend.

With features such as connecting with decision-makers through dynamic segments, targeting relevant audiences with the help of 6signal graph technology, and serving ads to right-fit buyers at the most opportune time in the buying journey, 6sense and LinkedIn are empowering marketers to achieve greater success in their advertising campaigns.

“We save valuable resources now that we have the ability to manage our display and our U.S. LinkedIn campaigns in one system,” says Sara Sims, global marketing director at Syncron. This integration has transformed their advertising strategy, allowing them to target their ideal customer profile effectively.

In conclusion, the partnership between 6sense and LinkedIn brings together advanced AI capabilities and extensive audience reach to revolutionize digital marketing efforts. By accurately targeting the right personas at the right companies, marketers can achieve higher ROI and drive successful outcomes from their campaigns.

