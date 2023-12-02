Freshen Up Your Travel Game with Multi-Purpose Sustainable Containers

As travel becomes more sustainable and mindful of our impact on the environment, it’s important to seek out innovative solutions that address common travel woes. That’s where Cadence comes in, a small business owned Steph Hon, focused on eliminating single-use travel-size plastics. The standout feature of Cadence’s containers is that they are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, giving them an eco-friendly edge.

These containers are not only sustainable, but they also offer practicality and convenience for travelers. With a sleek design and customizable labels, you can easily distinguish between your shampoo and conditioner or any other essentials you want to bring along. Plus, they hold a surprising amount! According to the brand, you can fit approximately one to two weeks’ worth of skincare products, more than two weeks’ worth of serum, and even two to three days’ worth of haircare. And for those worried about TSA regulations, these containers pass the test with flying colors.

Unlike traditional travel containers, Cadence’s products are designed with shower use in mind. The containers are easy to open, even with wet hands, and they have a secure screw-on top to prevent leakage. No more messy accidents in your toiletries bag! And for added convenience, the containers are magnetic, so they stay tightly together in your case or makeup bag.

FAQ:

1. How long does shipping take?

Cadence offers standard shipping, which usually takes 12-14 business days. However, if you’re in a hurry, expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.

2. Can I purchase individual containers or bundles?

Absolutely! Cadence offers individual capsules, as well as bundles of three or six. You can choose from a variety of 14 colors to suit your style.

If you’re tired of dealing with leaky bottles and contributing to plastic waste while traveling, Cadence’s sustainable containers are the perfect solution. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but they are also practical and eco-friendly. Upgrade your travel game and invest in these multipurpose containers that will revolutionize how you pack your essentials.