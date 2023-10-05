LinkedIn Unveils AI Solution to Revolutionize Content Creation for Marketers

LinkedIn has revealed new research that points towards a growing trend in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the industry. The research indicates that 67% of Australian marketers believe AI will have a transformative impact on their content creation and daily operations.

In response to this trend, LinkedIn has introduced a new solution called Accelerate. This tool leverages AI to provide an automated B2B marketing campaign creation experience. Marketers can now develop complete campaigns, tailored for a B2B audience, in a remarkably short amount of time. Built on the backbone of LinkedIn’s suite of AI tools, Accelerate has already demonstrated a significant 47% improvement in cost per conversion and a 21% increase in cost per lead.

Currently, Accelerate is only accessible to selected customers in North America. However, LinkedIn plans to roll out the tool to marketers in Australia, North America, and India in the coming weeks. The global launch is anticipated to happen in 2024.

The introduction of AI tools, such as Accelerate, is expected to provide substantial benefits to marketers in Australia. These tools will help streamline daily tasks, enhance competitiveness, and unlock new creative and strategic opportunities. LinkedIn’s research showcases the numerous advantages of AI for marketers, including increased productivity, a desire for more AI knowledge, the need for AI assistance, and faster access to knowledge and insights. The research also indicates that 33% of Australia’s B2B marketers are interested in using generative AI to create more content in less time, while 41% expect AI to reduce their workload and improve their work-life balance.

Matt Tindale, Senior Director and Head of LMS APAC at LinkedIn, emphasizes the potential that AI integration brings to marketers. According to Tindale, embracing AI empowers marketers to upskill and navigate the ever-changing industry landscape. He states, “This is why we’re investing in products such as Accelerate, allowing marketers to be able to set up a campaign on LinkedIn in just five minutes.”

LinkedIn believes that innovative solutions like Accelerate have the potential to redefine content creation for media and marketing professionals. These tools can drive creativity, optimize campaigns, and enhance the overall skills and efficiency of marketers.

