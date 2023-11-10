Discover the New Era of 65-Inch TVs for German Living Rooms

The landscape of German living rooms is changing as 65-inch televisions are slowly becoming the new standard. With their larger size, these TVs offer a cinematic experience and maximize the visual quality of images with their powerful processors. While 55-inch TVs are still popular and suitable for smaller living rooms, a 65-inch TV exudes a sense of power and reflects the owner’s value for their television as more than just a socially accepted living room accessory.

If you are in the market for a 65-inch TV, there are several top-notch options available. One of the leading brands in the TV industry is Samsung. They are known for their smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is currently available at a great price. However, Samsung’s TVs are also worth every penny, including their QLED 4K Q70C model. This TV features Samsung’s Quantum-Dot technology for vibrant colors, a sleek design, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for virtual sound that follows movements.

Another trusted brand is LG, which has been praised the Stiftung Warentest for producing the best TVs on the market. The LG 65UR80006LJ is a highly recommended option. It offers a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with Direct-LED, various HDR modes, and a built-in 2.0 sound system.

Philips also offers an attractive deal with their Smart TV featuring a 65-inch screen and 4K UHD picture quality. It includes HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and a powerful 10 W Full-Range speaker system.

For those on a budget, the JVC TV Modell LT-65VU8156 is an excellent choice. This TV offers a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD screen, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even has built-in Alexa functionality for voice-controlled TV operation.

Upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 65-inch TV and immerse yourself in the ultimate viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the advantage of a 65-inch TV?

A 65-inch TV provides a larger screen size, creating a more immersive and cinematic viewing experience. It is particularly well-suited for spacious living rooms.

2. Which brands offer top-quality 65-inch TVs?

Samsung, LG, Philips, and JVC are all reliable brands that offer high-quality 65-inch TVs with various features and price points.

3. Are there any affordable options for a 65-inch TV?

Yes, there are affordable options available, such as the Philips and JVC models mentioned in this article. These TVs offer great value for their price.

4. What are HDR and Dolby Vision?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision are technologies that enhance the picture quality of TVs providing a wider range of colors, better contrast, and increased brightness. They deliver more realistic and vibrant visuals.

5. How can I control a TV with built-in Alexa functionality?

TVs with built-in Alexa functionality can be controlled using voice commands. Simply use the designated wake word (e.g., “Alexa”) followed your desired command to operate the TV without the need for a separate smart speaker.

