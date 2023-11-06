New Trend in German Living Rooms: 65-Inch TVs are Becoming the Standard

The size of televisions in German living rooms is gradually getting bigger, and 65-inch TVs are now becoming the new standard. These large screens not only provide a cinematic experience but also showcase the optimal image quality due to their powerful processing capabilities. While 55-inch TVs are still popular and suitable for smaller living rooms, a 65-inch TV radiates a sense of power and demonstrates that the owner values their television as more than just a socially accepted living room accessory.

Samsung is an indispensable brand in the TV industry, known for its smartphones as well. However, Samsung televisions are well worth their price, just like the QLED 4K Q70C. This model incorporates Samsung’s own Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors, a sleek design, and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which provides virtual sound that follows movements. It’s a television that would make any TV owner’s heart skip a beat.

LG televisions, considered the best in the market, have also received praise from Stiftung Warentest. Whether you trust expert opinions or not, the LG 65UR80006LJ television offers outstanding value for money. With a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display featuring Direct-LED, Active HDR, and 4K upscaling, as well as a built-in 2.0 sound system, this TV is a deal that will leave any buyer satisfied.

Philips also offers a great deal with their smart TV, currently available on Amazon for only 578 euros. The model from the 2023 series boasts HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 4K UHD image quality. Additionally, it comes with improved sound quality, including two 10W full-range speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Bass Boost, as well as essential ports like three HDMI ports for all your gaming consoles and Blu-ray/DVD players.

For those on a tight budget, the JVC TV Modell LT-65VU8156 is the ultimate steal. Priced at only 589 euros, this 65-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even has a built-in Alexa function for voice-controlled operations. With such an incredible price, you won’t need an additional smart speaker, as it already has an integrated microphone.

As technology continues to advance, larger TVs are becoming more affordable and prevalent in German households. With the wide range of options available, there’s a 65-inch TV for every budget and preference.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are 65-inch TVs suitable for smaller living rooms?

While 65-inch TVs may be considered large, they can still be suitable for smaller living rooms. It ultimately depends on the layout and personal preferences of the homeowner.

2. Do all 65-inch TVs have 4K Ultra HD resolution?

Most 65-inch TVs currently available on the market have 4K Ultra HD resolution. However, it’s always important to check the specifications of the specific model you’re interested in.

3. Can I use a 65-inch TV for gaming?

Absolutely! Many 65-inch TVs offer various gaming features and modes that enhance the gaming experience. These include high refresh rates, low input lag, and even specific gaming picture presets.

4. Can I connect my gaming consoles and other devices to a 65-inch TV?

Yes, most 65-inch TVs come with multiple HDMI ports, allowing you to connect your gaming consoles, Blu-ray/DVD players, and other devices easily. Always check the number of HDMI ports available on the TV before making a purchase.

5. Are there any mounting options for 65-inch TVs?

Yes, most 65-inch TVs are VESA mount compatible, which means they can be easily mounted on the wall using a compatible wall mount. Remember to check the VESA mount specifications of your TV and choose a wall mount accordingly.

(Note: The source article was not provided, so the information provided in this new article is based on the request alone and does not have any specific source.)