New Trend in German Living Rooms: 65-Inch TVs

In recent years, 65-inch TVs have started to become a standard in German living rooms. These larger screens not only provide a cinematic feel but also offer superior image quality. While 55-inch TVs are still popular choices for smaller living spaces, a 65-inch TV exudes a sense of power and demonstrates the owner’s commitment to their viewing experience.

One highly recommended option is the QLED 4K Q70C Samsung. This TV incorporates Samsung’s own Quantum-Dot technology for vibrant colors, a sleek design, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for virtual sound that follows the action. It’s no surprise that Samsung TVs are highly regarded in the industry.

LG TVs, on the other hand, have been recognized as the best on the market Stiftung Warentest, a renowned German consumer organization. The LG 65UR80006LJ TV, priced at just 709 euros on Amazon, offers a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with features like Direct-LED, Active HDR, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K upscaling. It also comes with a built-in 2.0 sound system with 20 watts of power.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, consider the Philips Smart TV with 65 inches, available for an affordable price of 578 euros on Amazon. This model from the 2023 series boasts HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and 4K UHD image quality. The TV also features two 10-watt full-range speakers with improved sound quality, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Bass Enhancement.

For those seeking the best deal, the JVC TV Model LT-65VU8156 is a steal at just 589 euros on Amazon. With a 164 cm screen diagonal, 4K Ultra HD, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and integrated Alexa functionality for voice control, this TV offers incredible value for the price.

With the growing popularity of 65-inch TVs, it’s important to consider your viewing preferences, living space, and budget before making a decision. Whether you choose Samsung, LG, Philips, or JVC, the market offers a range of options to cater to every need.

FAQ

What is the advantage of a 65-inch TV?

A 65-inch TV provides a larger screen size, offering a more immersive viewing experience, especially for larger living spaces. It also allows for better utilization of the TV’s image processing capabilities, resulting in optimal picture quality.

Are 65-inch TVs suitable for smaller living rooms?

While 65-inch TVs can be used in smaller living rooms, they tend to be better suited for larger spaces where viewers can take full advantage of the screen size. For smaller living rooms, 55-inch TVs are usually a more appropriate choice.

Which brand offers the best 65-inch TVs?

Samsung, LG, Philips, and JVC all offer excellent options for 65-inch TVs. Samsung is known for its Quantum-Dot technology and sleek design, LG is highly regarded consumer organizations, Philips provides budget-friendly options, and JVC offers great value for the price.

What are some important features to consider when buying a 65-inch TV?

When purchasing a 65-inch TV, it’s important to consider factors such as display technology (e.g., QLED, OLED, or LED), image quality (e.g., 4K or 8K), HDR support, sound quality, smart features, and connectivity options.