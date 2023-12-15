Netflix Crime Drama “Dahmer’s Demise” Captivates Audiences Worldwide

A captivating crime drama has taken the world storm as viewers became enthralled the chilling story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers. “Dahmer’s Demise,” created the talented Ryan Murphy, has become a massive hit on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Since its premiere on September 21, 2022, “Dahmer’s Demise” has amassed over one billion hours of viewing in just 60 days, making it one of Netflix’s most-watched shows to date. The series has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer’s heinous crimes.

Starring Evan Peters as the chilling serial killer, the show delves into the dark mind of Dahmer and depicts his 17 murders of young men in Milwaukee over a span of 13 years. Audiences have been captivated the intense performances and the meticulous attention to detail in showcasing the harrowing events that unfolded.

Netflix recently released their “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” on December 12, 2023, which provided insights into viewers’ habits and preferences. The report covered an impressive 18,000 titles viewed on the platform, totaling over 100 billion hours of viewing. In this report, “Dahmer’s Demise” claimed the 211th spot for the most-viewed show on Netflix in 2023.

However, it was another gripping crime drama, “The Night Agent: Season 1,” that topped the list with a staggering 800 million hours of viewing. This highlights the global fascination with crime stories and the immense popularity of the genre amongst Netflix subscribers.

As “Dahmer’s Demise” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it leaves us questioning the allure of true crime stories and our curiosity about the darkest corners of the human psyche. The success of this show serves as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring fascination with real-life crime cases.