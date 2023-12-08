New Book Offers Ultimate Puzzle-solving Challenge!

Are you ready to put your detective skills to the test? Look no further than the thrilling new book series, “MURDLE.” With its captivating puzzles and engaging storylines, this book is bound to take your puzzle-solving experience to a whole new level.

Unlike traditional puzzle books, “MURDLE” combines logic puzzles with intriguing characters and intricate details that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. Each book in the series contains a total of 100 puzzles, categorized into four different levels: Elementary, Occult Medium, Hard Boiled, and Impossible.

In the Elementary puzzles, you’ll need to find the suspect, location, and weapon to crack the case. The challenge ramps up in the Occult Medium puzzles, where the murderer always lies, while the other suspects tell the truth. Can you decipher the truth from the lies?

For those looking for an additional challenge, the Hard Boiled puzzles require you to uncover the motive behind the crime. And if you’re up for the ultimate challenge, dive into the Impossible puzzles, where you have to discover all four elements and navigate the deceitful witness statement from the murderer.

But fear not, as each puzzle comes with a logic grid to assist you in your quest for the truth. Whether you choose to tackle the puzzles solo or team up with friends, “MURDLE” promises an exhilarating and immersive experience that will keep you entertained for hours.

Reviews of the first volume have been overwhelmingly positive, with readers praising the puzzles’ creativity and the book’s ability to transport them into a world of crime-solving. Many eagerly anticipate future volumes while reveling in the enjoyment that this one provides.

If you can’t get enough of the murder mystery puzzles, you’re in luck! Volume 2 of “MURDLE” was released in September, offering even more mind-bending challenges for avid puzzle enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to test your detective skills and grab your copy of “MURDLE” today. It’s available on Amazon for just $11.77, while Volume 2 can be purchased for $13.19.

Are you ready to step into the shoes of an armchair detective and solve the most perplexing crimes? Get ready for a thrilling puzzle-solving adventure with “MURDLE”!