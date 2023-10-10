Doctor Who Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Streaming Archive on BBC iPlayer

The BBC is making history streaming over 800 episodes of Doctor Who on its platform, iPlayer, in celebration of the show’s 60th anniversary. This collection includes episodes from the revived era, classic era, spinoff series like Class and Torchwood, as well as ancillary programs such as Doctor Who Confidential. The streaming archive will be launched on November 1 in the UK.

In addition to the streaming archive, the BBC will launch a new archive project on the Doctor Who website. This project will feature rare audio, cast interviews, high-resolution scans of archival documents, behind-the-scenes imagery, and more, providing a comprehensive look into the making of the series over the past 60 years.

The streaming archive will not only be a nostalgia trip but will also come with expanded accessibility options. Viewers will have access to subtitles, audio description, and sign language for the episodes. This move marks the first time classic episodes of Doctor Who will be available to stream directly from the BBC in the UK.

The international availability of these episodes has not been announced yet. However, it is worth noting that the BBC has signed a broadcasting agreement with Disney+ to become the international streaming platform for Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland starting in 2024.

The 60th anniversary celebration of Doctor Who doesn’t end with the streaming archive. The show is set to return with new episodes in November, including a trilogy of specials featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the 14th Doctor and Donna Noble. These episodes will air on November 23 to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

