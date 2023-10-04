The fourth season of the popular A&E television docuseries, 60 Days In, is now available to stream on Netflix. This gripping show follows the journey of individuals who willingly go undercover as prison inmates to uncover the dark truths and objectionable activities happening within the prison walls. The identities of these undercover agents are concealed from both fellow prisoners and jail staff, adding a layer of suspense to their experiences.

Season 4 of 60 Days In takes place in Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, and picks up from the events of the previous season. A group of individuals is trained and provided with cover stories to integrate themselves among the general prison population.

However, Season 4 faced a setback as filming had to be cut short due to one of the undercover agents blowing their cover, compromising the safety of the other participants. This unexpected turn of events adds an additional element of drama and unpredictability to the season.

The cast of 60 Days In Season 4 includes Mark Adger, Alan Oliver, Andrew Fellows, Emmanuel Buchi, Jaclin Owen, Johnny Ramirez, Matt Fellows, Stephanie, and Nate Burrell. Each participant brings their unique perspective and motivations to the undercover operation, making for a compelling watch.

To watch 60 Days In Season 4 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The most affordable plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to watch most movies and TV shows but includes advertisements. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two devices. The Premium Plan offers even more features, including support for four devices, Ultra HD quality, and the ability to download content on up to six devices.

Experience the intense and eye-opening world of 60 Days In Season 4 on Netflix. Join these undercover agents as they navigate the challenges of prison life while uncovering the truth hidden behind bars.

Sources:

– Business Insider (article source)

– Netflix (streaming service)