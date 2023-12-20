The Curiosity of a Young Genius: 6-Year-Old Rocks the World of Knowledge

Declan Lopez may seem like an ordinary 6-year-old girl, dreaming of unicorns and aspiring to be a singer or fashion designer. However, beneath her seemingly typical exterior lies a remarkable mind that is a member of Mensa, an international society for individuals with high intelligence quotients.

Unlike most children her age, Declan is fascinated complex concepts such as atomic weights. When asked about the atomic mass of Tennessine, she confidently declares it to be 294. A fact that is later verified and proven correct.

Declan’s exceptional abilities have surprised her parents since infancy. From the moment she held her own bottle, rolled over early, and spontaneously began speaking Mandarin at just 18 months old, it was evident that she possessed a unique intellect.

Curious about her daughter’s IQ, Meachel Lopez had Declan tested at the age of five. The results revealed an IQ of 137, placing her in the 99th percentile and earning her a place in Mensa.

Declan describes learning something new as both silly and exciting. Her thirst for knowledge is insatiable, and her mother proudly attests to her ability to teach others about any subject matter that captures her interest at any given moment.

Recognizing her daughter’s intelligence and the associated hunger for knowledge, Meachel has gone to great lengths to cultivate Declan’s intellectual growth. After school, the learning continues with daily lessons that focus on a different subject. From art to science, Declan eagerly absorbs information for 20 to 60 minutes each session.

Declan’s area of expertise currently lies in the atomic weights of elements, an understanding that extends to numbers, symbols, and classifications. Her drive to learn and explore the world around her is truly remarkable.

As we witness Declan’s remarkable journey of discovery, we are reminded that age is no barrier to intellectual vigor and that the pursuit of knowledge knows no bounds.