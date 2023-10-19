How to Save Money on Your Video Streaming Bill

Summary: Streaming services have become increasingly popular, but the costs can add up quickly. However, there are strategies you can use to cut your video streaming bill and save money. Tracking your subscriptions and canceling unused services is a simple way to ensure you only pay for what you use. Taking advantage of mobile provider deals can also offer significant savings, with some offering free subscriptions to popular streaming services. Additionally, some credit cards offer cash-back rewards or credits for streaming services, providing another way to save. Switching to prepaid annual subscriptions can also save you money in the long run. Lastly, if there’s a specific series or event you want to watch on a particular service, consider signing up for a monthly subscription, binge-watching the content, and then canceling before the next payment is due. By implementing these strategies, you can significantly reduce your video streaming bill without sacrificing entertainment options.

Streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to viewers. However, the costs of subscribing to multiple services can quickly accumulate. To cut your video streaming bill and save money, it’s essential to track your subscriptions and cancel any services you’re not using.

Creating a spreadsheet or using a note-taking app to list the services you subscribe to can help you keep track of your expenses. Checking this list regularly, ideally once a month, will help you identify any subscriptions that you no longer need or use. By canceling these unnecessary services, you can reduce your monthly expenses.

Taking advantage of mobile provider deals is another effective way to save money on your streaming bill. Many mobile providers offer discounted or free subscriptions to popular streaming services as part of their plans. For example, T-Mobile offers “Netflix on Us” and Apple TV+ with their Go5G plan. Verizon offers credits on Disney+ bundles with their top two unlimited plans.

Credit cards can also offer opportunities for savings. Some cards provide cash-back rewards or credits for streaming services, such as Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. American Express Platinum cardholders, for instance, receive a $20 monthly Digital Entertainment Credit that can be applied to eligible video services.

Switching to prepaid annual subscriptions can also help you save money in the long run. Instead of paying a monthly fee, purchasing an annual subscription can provide you with a couple of months of free service. While not all providers offer this option, it’s worth considering for services you use consistently.

Lastly, if there’s a specific series or event you want to watch on a particular service, signing up for a monthly subscription and canceling after binge-watching can save you money. Just be sure to cancel before the next payment is due to avoid paying for an additional month.

By implementing these strategies and being mindful of the services you subscribe to, you can significantly reduce your video streaming bill without sacrificing your favorite content.

