6 Steps to Boost Your LinkedIn Advertising Strategy

LinkedIn has evolved into much more than just a social networking platform. With its focus on career development and B2B digital marketing, it has become a powerful tool for establishing professional connections, showcasing expertise, and persuading users of the value of products and services. Whether you’re a seasoned LinkedIn Ads pro or just starting out, we have compiled six invaluable tips and tricks that are relevant to almost everyone:

1. Get Inspired: LinkedIn Ads Library

The LinkedIn Ads Library is a goldmine of inspiration for your own ad campaigns. Search for companies, keywords, countries, and dates to analyze your competitors’ ads and identify best practices. By exploring the Ads Library, you can gain valuable insights into the advertising strategies of other companies, allowing you to fine-tune your own approach. Browsing the library is a must for LinkedIn advertisers and can provide a significant boost to your campaigns.

2. Keep it Brief – Copywriting for LinkedIn Ads

Given the short attention span on social media, it’s crucial to keep your ad copy concise. Our experience has shown that 1-2 lines perform best, and LinkedIn itself recommends limiting the copy to 150 characters. After the second line, viewers have to click on “See more” to continue reading. For longer texts, use paragraphs and bullet points to maintain structure. Additionally, consider using emojis sparingly to break up the text, as LinkedIn may reject ads with excessive emoji usage.

3. Explaining Complex Products or Services: Whitepapers

Some products or services are too complex to be explained in a short ad. In such cases, we have a hot tip for you: instead of cramming all the details into a short copy, create a whitepaper and promote it on LinkedIn. This allows you to package all the necessary information in a visually appealing and compact digital booklet.

4. Know Your Goals: Clear Goal Setting

Setting clear goals and working towards them is crucial. Well-defined goals within your LinkedIn activities provide direction and increase the likelihood of achieving them. Avoid formulating goals that are too general, vague, or unrealistic. Set clear deadlines for goal achievement and regularly evaluate your progress.

5. Mix it Up: Utilize Different Ad Formats

LinkedIn offers a variety of ad formats, including text posts, image and video posts, polls, and event posts. Make the most of these formats to make your content and ads more interesting and diversified. Experiment with different formats at the start of your campaign to determine which ones perform best.

6. Don’t Forget Organic Content

Many advertisers focus solely on paid LinkedIn ads and overlook their organic reach. When users click on your ad and visit your company’s page, it’s inviting to see regular organic posts that provide additional insights. Organic content is also relevant to people who are already familiar with your company, as it helps strengthen customer relationships, position yourself as an expert, and increase brand awareness beyond ads alone.

In conclusion, LinkedIn is undeniably an intriguing platform for advertisers. By incorporating these tips into your LinkedIn advertising strategy, you can optimize your ads and improve performance with just a few quick adjustments. However, keep in mind that successful LinkedIn ads require a well-thought-out strategy that encompasses many important details.

