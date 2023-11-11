TikTok Health Trends: Questionable Advice for Vaginal Health

In recent years, TikTok has become a popular platform for sharing health and wellness advice. From mental health tips to workout routines, creators on TikTok have been using the platform to educate and destigmatize various health issues. However, when it comes to vaginal health trends on TikTok, caution is advised.

Dr. Mickey Karram, a gynecologist and urogynecologist, warns that not all information on TikTok is accurate, which is particularly concerning when it comes to trends related to your body and health. Dr. Karram highlights some of the most potentially harmful TikTok vaginal health trends and why you should avoid them.

One such trend is vaginal dabbing, also known as vabbing. This involves applying vaginal fluids to pulse points like perfume to attract partners or make a good impression. Dr. Karram warns that introducing objects or body parts into the vagina can increase the risk of infection or transmission of bacteria and sexually transmitted infections.

Another trend is the use of “moisturizing melts” for the vagina, which claim to make it smell or taste a certain way. Dr. Karram advises against using products that promise to alter the natural scent or taste of the vagina, as it can disrupt the delicate balance of bacteria and yeast and potentially lead to infections or complications.

Vaginal steaming is another popular trend that Dr. Karram considers potentially harmful. While some claim that it can increase libido or tighten the vagina, there is a lack of scientific evidence supporting these claims. Vaginal steaming can also increase the risk of infections, especially if the equipment is not properly cleaned.

Placing ice cubes in the vagina to tighten it or treat bacterial overgrowth is yet another trend that should be avoided. Dr. Karram warns that extreme temperatures can irritate or injure the delicate tissues of the vagina, potentially causing discomfort, pain, and even ice burns. Introducing foreign objects like ice cubes can also disrupt the natural bacterial balance and increase the risk of infections.

One myth that has gained traction on TikTok is using lemon juice to delay or shorten menstrual cycles. Dr. Karram clarifies that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim, and hormonal birth control methods are the only reliable way to control or delay periods.

Lastly, boric acid suppositories for yeast infections have been suggested as a treatment option. While boric acid can be effective, it’s essential to understand the limitations and potential harms associated with its use.

Overall, it’s important to approach TikTok health trends with caution, especially when it comes to vaginal health. Consulting with a healthcare professional is always the best way to address any concerns or seek proper advice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are TikTok health trends always accurate?

No, not all information on TikTok is accurate, including health trends. It’s important to fact-check and consult with healthcare professionals for reliable advice.

Why should I avoid vaginal dabbing?

Vaginal dabbing can increase the risk of infection and transmission of bacteria or sexually transmitted infections. Introducing foreign objects into the vagina should be approached with caution.

Do moisturizing melts for the vagina really work?

Products claiming to alter the scent or taste of the vagina should be approached with caution. The natural scent and taste of the vagina vary from person to person and are generally unnecessary to change.

Is vaginal steaming safe?

Vaginal steaming can increase the risk of infections and may not have the claimed benefits. Consult with a healthcare professional for accurate information and advice.

Can placing ice cubes in the vagina tighten it?

Placing ice cubes in the vagina can cause discomfort, pain, and potentially disrupt the natural bacterial balance. There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that it can improve vaginal tightness.

Does lemon juice delay menstrual cycles?

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that lemon juice can delay or shorten menstrual cycles. Hormonal birth control methods are the only reliable way to control or delay periods.

Are boric acid suppositories safe for yeast infections?

Boric acid suppositories can be effective for yeast infections, but it’s important to understand the limitations and potential harms associated with their use. Consult with a healthcare professional for proper guidance.