6 Prohibited Items You Can’t Mail

Don’t Even Think About Mailing These Hazardous Products

Millions of Americans are preparing to send holiday packages, but it’s crucial to be aware of the restrictions on certain items to avoid mailing issues. While firearms and fireworks aren’t surprising no-nos, there are more common household items that are prohibited from entering the mail system, as outlined the U.S. Postal Service.

1. Ammunition: Small arms ammunition falls under the explosive materials category according to federal law, making it illegal to send through the U.S. Mail. This includes ammunition for pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, as well as primers, blank cartridges, and propellant powder.

2. Firearms: The Gun Control Act of 1968, in conjunction with postal regulations, heavily regulates the shipment of firearms. Generally, handguns are prohibited unless shipped licensed dealers or according to specific regulations.

3. Fireworks: While it may be tempting to send fireworks for New Year’s Eve celebrations, they are not allowed to be sent via U.S. mail due to safety hazards during transportation.

4. Mercury: Liquid mercury, whether alone or contained in items like older-style thermometers and barometers, is considered a hazardous substance. It produces toxic vapors when exposed to air and can cause mercury poisoning if inhaled.

5. Household items: Various common household items pose risks during transportation and are classified as hazardous materials. Flammable aerosol products, lithium batteries, safety matches, perfume, and cosmetic products such as nail polish and remover have specific quantity limits, packaging, and marking requirements for mailing. Some may be restricted to ground delivery only.

6. Lithium batteries: Although prevalent in electronics, lithium batteries are hazardous materials and subject to transportation regulations. If improperly prepared and shipped, these batteries can ignite or explode. Larger lithium batteries for e-bikes, scooters, and electric cars are strictly prohibited from mailing.

Remember, postal employees are trained to identify hazardous materials and will inquire about potentially prohibited items. Shipping dangerous goods, whether intentionally or inadvertently, can lead to severe consequences, including criminal charges and civil penalties. Stay informed and ensure the safety of postal workers, recipients, and yourself obeying these mailing restrictions.