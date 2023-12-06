Explore the High Seas with These Exciting Pirate Shows

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, you’re probably eager to find similar shows with thrilling adventures on the high seas. While catching up on the original manga may seem like a daunting task, there are plenty of action-adventure series that can fill the void until season 2 arrives. Here are some exciting pirate shows that you can add to your watchlist:

Black Sails (2014)

Set in the Golden Age of Piracy during the early 18th century, Black Sails follows the feared Captain Flint and his crew as they strive to ensure the survival of New Providence Island. The show offers a thrilling portrayal of life as a pirate, featuring real-life historical figures such as Anne Bonny, Benjamin Hornigold, and Blackbeard. With intense action sequences and a compelling storyline, Black Sails is a must-watch for fans of One Piece.

Our Flag Means Death (2022)

Loosely inspired the life of Stede Bonnet, also known as the Gentleman Pirate, Our Flag Means Death follows Bonnet’s journey into piracy and his struggles as an inexperienced captain aboard the Revenge. With its witty adventures and dysfunctional crew, this show captures the camaraderie and epic journey reminiscent of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom is a part-documentary series that explores the real-life pirates of the Caribbean after the War of the Spanish Succession. The show dives into the fascinating tales of these marine privateers turned pirates, their society, and the power struggles that ensued. This series provides valuable background and context for fans of One Piece’s world.

Crossbones (2014)

Set in the early 1700s, Crossbones revolves around the legendary pirate Edward Thatch, also known as Blackbeard. The show takes place on the island of New Providence and delves into the treacherous world of power struggles and espionage. While it only ran for a single season, Crossbones offers gritty action sequences and impressive sets, making it a worthwhile watch for dedicated One Piece fans.

Treasure Island (2012)

Based on the classic adventure tale Robert Louis Stevenson, the miniseries adaptation of Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins as he embarks on a thrilling adventure to find Captain Flint’s hidden treasure. With its twists and intrigue, this show has received praise for its production value and performances.

Blackbeard (2006)

Another fictional account of the infamous pirate Blackbeard, this show explores the life and adventures of one of history’s most notorious figures. While it may not have received as much acclaim as other shows on this list, it still offers an entertaining and dramatic portrayal of pirate life.

So, if you’re craving more pirate-themed action and adventure, these shows are sure to satisfy your appetite. Set sail with these thrilling series and let the high seas transport you to thrilling worlds of treasure, danger, and camaraderie.