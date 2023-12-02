Shows Cancelled Netflix: The Unexpected Resurrections and Alternative Endings

Netflix has a reputation for being ruthless when it comes to cancelling shows, often leaving fans disappointed and longing for closure. In fact, in 2023 alone, the streaming giant has already pulled the plug on more than 20 shows. But here’s the twist: not all hope is lost. Some shows cancelled Netflix have found new life through fan campaigns, rival streamers, or alternative forms of storytelling. These six shows, in particular, deserve a second chance and are still worth watching.

Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris couldn’t save Uncoupled from cancellation, but all is not lost. Showtime has picked up the rom-com for a second season, set to begin filming in 2024. The series follows Michael, a gay man whose life takes a dramatic turn when his long-term partner breaks up with him. With its comedic potential and lovable characters, Uncoupled promises to be a lighthearted and entertaining watch.

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s popular fantasy novels, Shadow and Bone was unexpectedly cut short due to production costs. However, devastated fans have launched a passionate campaign to save the show, accumulating over 160,000 signatures. While the outcome remains uncertain, there’s a glimmer of hope that another streaming platform might pick up this beloved fantasy series. In the meantime, fans can find solace in Bardugo’s original books.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Dead End: Paranormal Park, a fantasy horror comedy set in a haunted theme park, left fans eager for more after its cancellation. Fortunately, creator Hamish Steele has promised a proper ending in the form of a book. Fans can look forward to the upcoming third and final installment of the DeadEndia series, which will provide the closure they’ve been craving.

The Chair

Although The Chair struggled to attract viewership, the story was neatly wrapped up in its sole season. Sandra Oh’s portrayal of the first woman of color to lead the English department at Pembroke University tackles relevant issues faced modern academia. While the cancellation may be disappointing, viewers can treat The Chair like a satisfying mini-series.

Human Resources

Human Resources, a spinoff of the hit show Big Mouth, centered on the mischievous hormone monsters. While it only lasted two seasons, fans can find solace in the fact that these characters will make an appearance in the final season of Big Mouth. With a total of 10 seasons to binge, this animated series offers plenty of content to enjoy.

Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane, based on Kristin Hannah’s novel, follows the deep bond between two best friends. Although Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons, creator Maggie Friedman ensured that the story reached its intended conclusion. Fans can now watch Firefly Lane in its entirety, without the fear of being left on a cliffhanger.

