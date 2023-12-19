New Research Discovers Ancient Freshwater Reservoir in Sicily

A recent study has uncovered a significant freshwater reservoir buried deep beneath the mountains of Sicily. The water was trapped underground around 6 million years ago during an event called the Messinian salinity crisis, which caused the Mediterranean Sea to dry up. Rainwater that fell onto the exposed seabed made its way into the Earth’s crust and formed an aquifer, which has remained untouched ever since.

Scientists used data from deep wells and constructed 3D models to estimate that the aquifer holds a staggering 4.2 cubic miles of water, more than double the volume of Scotland’s famous Loch Ness. The study also revealed that during the Messinian, freshwater infiltrated the Earth’s crust, thousands of feet below current sea levels, due to the salinity crisis.

The researchers found that the Malta Escarpment, a submarine cliff extending from Sicily’s eastern margin, is a likely conduit that allowed rainwater to enter the buried aquifer. The abrupt end of the salinity crisis led to a rapid rise in sea levels, potentially deactivating the mechanism that brought freshwater into the Gela formation.

The discovery of this ancient freshwater reservoir offers potential solutions to water scarcity issues in Sicily. Scientists hope that the water can be safely extracted to alleviate the region’s water shortage. Furthermore, this finding could inspire further exploration for deep groundwater reserves in other parts of the Mediterranean.

This research sheds light on the geological history of the area and demonstrates the lasting impact of ancient climatic events on our planet’s water systems. Understanding these processes helps scientists gain valuable insights into our planet’s past and could inform future water resource management strategies in areas vulnerable to water scarcity.