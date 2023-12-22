New Title: Top Christmas Movies on Netflix to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Summary: As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to cozy up on the couch with some heartwarming Christmas movies on Netflix. From animated tales to romantic comedies, there’s something for everyone on this list of must-watch films. Get ready to laugh, cry, and feel the holiday spirit with these top picks.

Title: A Heartwarming Twist to Santa’s Origin Story: Klaus Delights Audiences

Jasper, a young postman in the isolated town of Smeerenburg, embarks on a heartwarming friendship with the local toy maker Klaus in the charming animated film Klaus. Director Sergio Pablos brings a fresh take on Santa Claus’ origin story, filled with warmth and humor. The movie’s traditional animation beautifully brings the sweet tale to life, leaving viewers with a lasting message of goodwill and a smile on their faces.

Title: Kurt Russell Shines as Santa in The Christmas Chronicles

In the 2018 Netflix original The Christmas Chronicles, siblings Kate and Teddy embark on an adventurous journey to catch Santa Claus on film. Kurt Russell charms audiences with his portrayal of the grumpy yet lovable Santa, making him one of the best Santas in cinematic history. This modern Christmas film offers a familiar and cozy experience, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Title: Single All The Way – A Modern Holiday Rom-Com with an LGBTQ Twist

Single All The Way breaks barriers featuring LGBTQ characters in a heartwarming holiday rom-com. Social media manager Peter, played Michael Urie, returns home for Christmas without a boyfriend and enlists his best friend Nick to pose as his fake boyfriend. This delightful film explores the complexities of love and family during the holiday season, with a charming ensemble cast that adds depth to the story. Single All The Way is a feel-good movie with a happy ending that will leave audiences smiling.

Title: Lindsay Lohan Shines in Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan makes a delightful return to romantic comedies in the Netflix original Falling For Christmas. Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, an Aspen heiress who wakes up with amnesia after a skiing accident. She finds herself in the cozy lodge of Jake Russell, played Chord Overstreet, leading to unexpected romance. This heartwarming film balances humor and tenderness, showcasing Lohan’s charm and wit as she transforms from a rich snob to a sweetheart.

Title: Let It Snow – A Teenage Christmas Romance Flick with a Twist

Let It Snow offers a refreshing take on the Christmas movie genre, targeting a teenage audience. Set in the town of Laurel, Illinois, this film weaves together three heartwarming stories that unfold during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. With a talented cast of up-and-coming actors and a screenplay Kay Cannon and Laura Solon, Let It Snow captures the anxieties and romantic aspirations of teenagers in a genuine and relatable way.

Title: Embrace the Classic Charm of White Christmas

For those seeking a classic holiday film, White Christmas is a timeless choice. Starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, this 1954 musical extravaganza is a feel-good story of friendship, love, and the magic of the holiday season. Directed Michael Curtiz, White Christmas will leave you smiling and inspired to spread joy during the most wonderful time of the year.

From heartwarming animated tales to festive romantic comedies, Netflix offers a wide variety of Christmas movies to get you in the holiday spirit. Whether you’re looking for modern twists or classic charm, these films are sure to bring joy and warmth to your holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa, get cozy on the couch, and let the festivities begin with these top Christmas movies on Netflix.