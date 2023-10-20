The Ridiculous and Addictive Storylines of Netflix’s Élite

Élite, the popular Spanish drama series on Netflix, is known for its outlandish and over-the-top storylines. Despite its flaws, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its unique blend of teen angst, love affairs, murder mysteries, and extravagant parties. As the show prepares to end after its eighth season, let’s reflect on some of the storylines that made little sense but still managed to captivate audiences.

One of the puzzling storylines revolves around the character Omar. After leaving Las Encinas and enduring numerous traumatic events, including witnessing multiple murders, Omar inexplicably returns to the school to work on a mental health app. This decision seems to go against Omar’s best interests, and viewers are left wondering why the show would subject him to such emotional turmoil.

The disappearance of many of the parents of the Las Encinas students is another baffling plot point. In the early seasons, the parents played a significant role in their children’s lives, but they gradually fade into the background without explanation. While the focus has always been on the students, the sudden absence of parental involvement raises questions about the realism of the show’s universe.

Education seems to take a backseat in Élite as well. Once the original group of students graduates, subsequent characters show little interest in attending classes or prioritizing their studies. With characters skipping classes and the school’s new headmaster being an undercover detective, it’s clear that academic pursuits are no longer a central focus.

Another questionable storyline involves Cayetana, a former student who worked as a janitor to hide her true identity. Even after graduating, she remains a janitor at the school, which grants her unprecedented access to the students. This plot development seems unnecessary and raises eyebrows about the show’s logic.

Élite also introduces random characters who inexplicably become famous within the world of the show. These students, despite lacking any real influence or notoriety, suddenly find themselves hounded paparazzi at extravagant events. The lack of explanation for their sudden fame leaves viewers scratching their heads.

Lastly, Ari, a new character introduced in the show, manages to enchant every man she encounters without much explanation. Her irresistible charm, which attracts the attention of multiple love interests, seems unnatural and far-fetched.

Despite these perplexing storylines, Élite has managed to maintain a dedicated fanbase that eagerly awaits each new season. While the show may have lost some of its critical acclaim over time, its addictive combination of drama, scandals, and beautiful people continues to captivate viewers.

