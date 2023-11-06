Innovative Street Fighter 6 Combos Push the Limits of Execution

Street Fighter 6 has been out for several months now, and as players continue to explore the game’s mechanics, lab monsters are discovering even more intricate tech and combos to use in battle. This has led to the emergence of “rare” combos, highly complex sequences that require specific parameters to start and exceptional execution to complete.

One such innovator in this field is Desk, a skilled player who has recently showcased a series of mind-bending combos in Street Fighter 6. These combos often involve utilizing lingering fireballs to interrupt opponent’s moves and create connections that would otherwise be impossible.

In one example, Desk executes an impressive combo with Dhalsim and Ken. By timing a fireball from Dhalsim’s OD ability to interrupt Ken’s Dragon Punch, Desk manages to string together six consecutive Shoryukens. This requires precise timing and placement to keep the combo going.

Not limited to Dhalsim and Ken, Desk also demonstrates similar setups with other characters such as Dee Jay. These combos involve exploiting the unique properties of fireballs to perform multiple supers within a single combo.

Adding variety to the mix, Desk showcases a Guile combo that begins with a Sonic Blade-powered light Sonic Boom. By cleverly navigating the on-screen projectiles and precisely timing attacks, Guile is able to juggle the opponent with multiple supers.

Overall, Desk’s innovative combos push the limits of execution in Street Fighter 6 and provide inspiration for players looking to take their skills to the next level. These rare combos require a deep understanding of the game’s mechanics and excellent execution to pull off successfully.

FAQ:

Q: What are “rare” combos in Street Fighter 6?

A: “Rare” combos in Street Fighter 6 refer to highly intricate sequences that require specific parameters to start and exceptional execution to complete.

Q: Who is Desk?

A: Desk is a skilled player known for showcasing complex and innovative combos in various fighting games.

Q: How long has Street Fighter 6 been out?

A: Street Fighter 6 has been available for approximately five months.

Q: Where can I watch Desk’s full showcase?

A: You can watch Desk’s full showcase on YouTube at [URL].