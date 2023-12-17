Escape to Luxury: India’s Celebrity-Loved Hotels

Summary: Indulge in a luxurious getaway this holiday season and unwind like a celebrity choosing to stay at some of the most sought-after hotels in India. From the gorgeous Ananta Udaipur to the secluded Mary Budden Estate in Binsar, these iconic hotels offer a perfect blend of luxury, privacy, and natural beauty. Take a look at the preferred celebrity holiday destinations and plan your next vacation at one of these stunning properties.

1. The Ananta Udaipur: Nestled in the heart of the Aravalli range, this sprawling hotel offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Immerse yourself in lush greenery and enjoy breathtaking mountain views while savoring locally sourced delicacies or relaxing at the spa. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty have chosen this luxurious retreat to unwind.

2. Mary Budden Estate, Binsar: Tucked away within the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, this exclusive estate offers unparalleled seclusion and privacy. With stunning views of the mountains, cozy fireplaces, and tastefully designed interiors, this boutique stay is perfect for nature enthusiasts. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their anniversary at this enchanting location.

3. Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune: Experience holistic wellness in a luxurious setting at the Atmantan Wellness Centre. Surrounded nature and overlooking the Mulshi Dam, this retreat offers scientifically-backed health and fitness treatments. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Anurag Kashyap have chosen this oasis for their rejuvenation.

4. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat And Spa, Pawana: Just a short drive from Mumbai and Pune, this retreat promises a tranquil weekend getaway. Relax in spacious rooms with canopy beds, enjoy yoga and meditation sessions, spa treatments, and wine tastings. Celebrity guests, including Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, have enjoyed the serene ambiance of this retreat.

5. Khyber Himalayan Resort And Spa, Kashmir: Embrace the magic of winter at this stunning resort in Gulmarg Kashmir. Surrounded pine forests and snow-capped mountains, the Khyber Himalayan Resort offers a picturesque retreat. Engage in activities like skiing and golfing, or simply enjoy the cozy indoor heated swimming pool. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mouni Roy are among the celebrities who have experienced the beauty of this resort.

6. Aman-i-Khas, Ranthambore: Embark on a thrilling jungle adventure at this luxury camp within the Ranthambore National Park. With only 10 “Mughal-inspired” tents offering privacy and the finest amenities, Aman-i-Khas ensures a memorable stay amidst nature. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have expressed their love for wildlife safaris and the jungle at this exquisite destination.

While we may not have the spotlight of celebrities, we can certainly enjoy a taste of their lifestyle indulging in a luxurious stay at one of these celebrity-loved hotels. So, plan your next vacation and pamper yourself with the elegance, beauty, and privacy these hotels have to offer.