Actors Choose Loyalty to Spouses over Kissing Scenes in Hollywood

Summary: Many actors are known for going to great lengths to bring their characters to life, including undergoing physical training, learning accents, or undergoing makeovers. However, for some actors, the decision to maintain loyalty to their spouse or partner means not performing passionate kissing scenes with their co-stars. This article highlights the choices made Chris Hemsworth and Neal McDonough, who prioritized their relationships over on-screen romance.

Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor, refused to kiss a stand-in when his co-star Natalie Portman couldn’t make it to the set for a pivotal kissing scene in “Thor: The Dark World.” Instead, Hemsworth suggested that his wife, Elsa Pataky, stand in for Portman. Portman fully supported the decision and later commented that the scene turned out to be passionate because Pataky wore her wig and costume.

Neal McDonough, famous for his roles in various television series and films, including “Band of Brothers” and “Yellowstone,” has been married to his wife, Ruvé McDonough, for 20 years and they have five children together. McDonough has a strict boundary when it comes to intimate kissing scenes with co-stars. He turned down such scenes, even when faced with the possibility of being fired from projects. McDonough explains that killing people on screen is fake, but being in bed with another woman is real and he doesn’t want his children questioning his actions on screen.

Both Hemsworth and McDonough made decisions that prioritized the loyalty and trust they have in their relationships. These choices demonstrate the value they place on their personal lives and the boundaries they set to protect their marriages. Hemsworth’s choice to include his wife in the kissing scene shows a deep level of trust and commitment, while McDonough’s decision to refuse on-screen kisses demonstrates his dedication to his wife and family. These actors prove that maintaining loyalty and love for their spouses can coexist with a successful acting career.