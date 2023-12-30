Celebrities Share Their Favorite Lip Combos of 2023

Celebrities have always been a source of inspiration when it comes to beauty trends, and in 2023, they were more open than ever about their favorite lip combinations. From natural and subtle looks to bold and daring statements, these A-listers shared their go-to lip products that became an instant hit among their followers.

Hailey Bieber, known for her fresh-faced beauty, embraced the “strawberry girl makeup” look with her favorite lip combo. She lined her lips with the NYX Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Nude Truffle and topped it off with the viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for an ultra-natural finish.

Kylie Jenner, always at the forefront of beauty trends, brought back the ’90s lip trend with her cherry cola lip gloss. She lined her lips with the Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner in Cocoa and blended it with the Better Not Pout matte liquid lipstick. To add a glossy finish, she applied the Gloss Drip in Fall In Love.

Sofia Richie, who embodied the “quiet luxury” trend, opted for a soft peachy lip on her wedding day in the South of France. Her makeup artist used the Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight and contouring with the DIBS Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer in Light to create the perfect pout.

Megan Thee Stallion, a glam chameleon, stood out with her frosty blue lipstick moment. She achieved this unique look applying the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Black Violet as a base and topping it with the Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Frost Queen.

Rosalía, a Latina hit maker, revealed her 4-step lip combination on TikTok. She lined her lips with the NYX Suede Matte Velvet Vegan Lip Liner in Cold Brew, applied Byredo’s Lipstick in Earth Dust, added the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint at the center of her lips, and finished with a glossy touch using Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Oil in Pomegranate.

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok influencer, had her everyday glossy pout down to perfection. She used the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk and paired it with the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Rose for a natural and hydrating look.

Whether you prefer a natural or bold lip, these celebrity-approved lip combinations of 2023 are sure to provide inspiration for your next makeup look. Try them out and find your perfect pout!