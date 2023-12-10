Police Take Action Against Individuals for Posting Hateful Videos on Social Media

In recent developments, law enforcement agencies have taken legal action against several individuals for uploading and sharing hateful videos on social media platforms. This action comes in response to the inflammatory and seditious statements made in these videos, which have the potential to disturb public order.

In Anantnag, the police have initiated legal proceedings against Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie for their involvement in uploading hateful videos on social media. Similarly, Waseem Mushtaq Malik and Aadil Ahmed Rather are facing legal action in Ganderbal for spreading hateful content online. Additionally, Bilal Ahmad Wani has been booked in Baramulla for uploading videos containing inflammatory and seditious statements on social media platforms.

Law enforcement agencies have appealed to the general public to remain vigilant about the misuse of social media and emphasize that any attempt to incite discord or disturb public order will be dealt with seriously. The recent actions taken against these individuals serve as a warning to others who may engage in similar activities in the future.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for social media users to exercise responsible behavior and refrain from posting content that promotes hatred or violence. By doing so, we can contribute to maintaining a safe and harmonious online environment for everyone.