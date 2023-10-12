Can You Solve This Tricky 5th-Grade Crossword Puzzle?

Test your puzzle-solving skills with this challenging 5th-grade crossword puzzle that has left many baffled. Crosswords are known for their cryptic clues and interlocking words, and this one is no exception. Designed for 5th grade, it has already stumped Reddit users who are struggling to find the correct word to fill the unsolved crossword.

The puzzle features four interconnected rows and columns with pictorial clues. While three words have been successfully solved, the fourth one remains a mystery. The puzzle was shared on Reddit and has quickly gone viral, accumulating close to 32,000 upvotes.

Reddit users have been sharing their thoughts and reactions to the puzzle. Some users guessed that the unsolved word might be “rattan,” a type of cane or stick that was used as a form of punishment in Scottish schools until 1982. Others joked about the age of the puzzle, with one user humorously suggesting it looked more like it was from 1935 or even 1785.

Some Reddit users expressed their confusion and questioned the difficulty level of the puzzle. They wondered why a dotted line specifically represented “rattan” and noted that they had never heard of the term before. Despite the challenges, others found the puzzle exciting and appreciated its unique elements.

If you think you have what it takes to solve this 5th-grade crossword puzzle, give it a try and see if you can crack the code!

Sources: Reddit/@CanguroEnglish

Definitions:

Cryptic clues: Puzzling or enigmatic clues that require interpretation and clever thinking to solve.

Viral: Spread widely and rapidly on the internet, usually through social media platforms.

Interconnected: Connected or linked together.

Pictorial clues: Visual representations or images used to give hints or suggestions for solving a puzzle.

Rattan: A type of cane or stick used for various purposes, including furniture making and basket weaving.

