PETA Offers $5000 Reward for Information on Abandoned Puppies in South Jersey

A plea for help has been issued in South Jersey, as the search continues for the person responsible for abandoning three puppies in freezing cold conditions. Animal rights organization PETA is stepping in to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the apprehension of the culprit.

The incident took place in Pittsgrove Township last Wednesday, where the puppies were discovered under a laundry basket on Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue. Tragically, one of the puppies did not survive the ordeal.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the remaining two pups who have been named Wanda and Cosmo. They are currently under the care of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, where they are receiving the love and attention they deserve.

The New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks have issued a plea for any information that could help in identifying those responsible for this heartless act. If you have any relevant information, please reach out to them at 856-451-0100.

Animal abandonment is a serious offense and a cruel act that often leads to detrimental consequences for the helpless creatures involved. PETA’s generous reward serves as a reminder that society does not tolerate such inhumane behavior.

It is our collective responsibility to protect and care for our furry companions, who rely on us for their well-being. Authorities and animal rights organizations are working tirelessly to find the person responsible for this callous act, and it is through the vigilance of the community that justice can be served.

There is hope that those responsible will be brought to justice, and that Wanda and Cosmo will eventually find their forever homes where they can experience the love and warmth that every living being deserves.