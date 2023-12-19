WhatsApp Emerges as Key Platform for Digital Loan Disbursal

A recent survey conducted Home Credit India has revealed that WhatsApp is becoming an important channel for digital loan disbursal in India. According to the survey, 59% of borrowers have received loan messages on the instant messaging application. This highlights the growing acceptance of digitalization in the financial services sector.

The survey, called the ‘How India Borrows (HIB) Survey 2023,’ aims to understand the changing behavior of consumers when it comes to borrowing money. It found that over a fourth of borrowers now opt for online channels to avail loans. Additionally, loans initiated through tele-calling have increased 3 percentage points to 19%, while loans through POS/bank branches have seen a 4 percentage point increase to 51%.

The preference for online loan mediums is primarily driven younger and aspirational borrowers from smaller towns. Cities like Dehradun, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh are among the top cities where borrowers are embracing online loan applications.

The survey also revealed that borrowers are increasingly comfortable with online transactions. Nearly half of the borrowers rely on online shopping for personal purchases, while 44% use online banking for financial transactions. More than half of the borrowers are comfortable with mobile banking for day-to-day financial updates.

In terms of borrowing trends, the survey found a shift from running households to buying consumer durables such as smartphones and home appliances. Business-related borrowing has also increased, indicating a growing trend among the middle class to expand or start new businesses.

While embedded finance has gained traction in recent years, the uptake among borrowers has decreased due to stringent regulations on BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and PPI (Prepaid Payment Instrument) products. However, EMI cards remain the most preferred medium for taking credit due to higher trust and faster disbursals.

The survey also highlighted a critical concern among borrowers regarding the usage of their personal data loan companies. Only 18% of borrowers understand the data privacy rules, and 60% of borrowers are worried about how their personal data is collected and used lending apps.

As India continues its shift to digital lending, it is crucial for lending institutions to address these concerns and provide transparent communication about the usage of personal data. Financial literacy and education also play a vital role in empowering borrowers to make informed choices.

The HIB Study was conducted across 17 cities in India, with a sample size of approximately 1,842 borrowers in the age group of 18-55 years. The survey provides valuable insights into the changing borrowing behavior of consumers and the growing acceptance of digital platforms like WhatsApp for loan disbursal.