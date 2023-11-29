Majority of Indians Call for Swift Removal of Deepfake Videos

A recent survey conducted LocalCircles has revealed that 56% of Indians believe that deepfake videos circulating on social media platforms should be taken down within 24 hours of a complaint submission. Deepfake videos are synthetic or manipulated videos created using artificial intelligence techniques, making it challenging to distinguish between reality and falsehood.

The survey aimed to understand people’s consumption of short videos, the prevalence of fake videos, and their expectations regarding platform response to complaints. Astonishingly, 43% of the respondents admitted to watching three or more short videos daily. However, the survey also found that approximately 30% of Indians discovered that 25% or more of the videos they watched turned out to be fake.

In light of this concerning problem, a majority of Indians surveyed advocate for stringent action against deepfake videos. They believe that if a deepfake video of themselves or their family members is circulating on a social media platform, the platform should be compelled to remove it within 24 hours of complaint submission, rather than the proposed 36 hours suggested the government.

Additionally, the survey highlighted the unsatisfactory response platforms to user complaints regarding hacked social media accounts. Users expressed frustration, citing lengthy delays of 7-10 days for account deactivation, even after filing formal police complaints.

The Indian IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recognizes deepfakes as a significant threat to democracy. In a meeting with social media platforms, he emphasized the need for clear actionable measures to address this menace, such as improved detection, prevention, reporting mechanisms, and user awareness. The minister announced that new regulations would be drafted promptly, either amending existing frameworks or creating new laws.

As deepfake videos continue to pose a challenge to the integrity of digital content, it is crucial for platforms and governments to work together to protect user privacy and combat this growing threat.

FAQ

What are deepfake videos?

Deepfake videos are manipulated or synthetic videos created using artificial intelligence techniques. They are designed to deceive viewers making the content appear authentic, often causing confusion about the video’s veracity.

Why are deepfake videos a concern?

Deepfake videos pose a threat to various aspects of society, including personal privacy, the spread of misinformation, and the potential for harassment and manipulation. As deepfake technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is crucial to address these concerns effectively.

How can platforms and governments combat deepfake videos?

To combat deepfake videos, platforms need to invest in robust detection algorithms, implement secure reporting mechanisms, and raise user awareness about the existence and impact of deepfakes. Governments can contribute creating and enforcing regulations that hold platforms accountable for the timely removal of deepfake content. Collaboration between platforms, governments, and other relevant stakeholders is key to combating the spread of deepfakes effectively.