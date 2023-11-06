The Best 55-Inch TVs for Small to Medium-Sized Living Rooms

When it comes to choosing a new TV, bigger is not always better. The size of the television should be adjusted to the size of the room it will be placed in. For smaller to medium-sized living rooms, 55-inch TVs are a perfect fit. And just because they are smaller doesn’t mean they lack in quality, as the following options demonstrate.

LG 55-Inch 4K TV

Starting with a great deal, the LG 55QNED816RE 55-inch TV is currently available for €1,150, reduced a substantial €150. This 4K QNED MiniLED TV comes with Active HDR, 120 Hz, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and 4K AI Upscaling. Please note that availability may vary.

LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

The LG 55UR78006LK TV is another high-quality option from LG. This 55-inch TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with Direct-LED and a 140 cm screen size. It offers Active HDR (HDR10 Pro), HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K Upscaling for excellent picture quality. Currently priced at €488 on Amazon, it’s the perfect choice for budget-conscious customers who refuse to compromise on quality.

Samsung 55-Inch QLED TV

The 2023 model of the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C TV is frequently available at a discounted price. You can currently purchase it for an unbeatable €647. This 55-inch TV boasts Quantum-Dot technology and Pantone-certified color reproduction, ensuring the best possible color display. The Quantum-HDR technology takes the picture quality to the next level, and the Object Tracking Sound provides an immersive audio experience.

Philips 55-Inch Ambilight TV

The Philips 55PUS8108/12 is a stylish 55-inch TV that features a 3-sided Ambilight that adapts to the color of your walls. This Smart 4K UHD TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it comes with two built-in Full Range Speakers, KI-Sound, Dolby Atmos, and a KI-Equalizer. You can save €330 when purchasing this TV, as it is currently priced at just €499 on Amazon.

Toshiba 55-Inch 4K QLED TV

The Toshiba 55QL5D63DAY is a 55-inch TV that stands out with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10, TRU Resolution, and Dolby Vision. It can be controlled with either voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (with an additional smart speaker) or with the included remote control. In addition to its great price of under €439, it also comes with a six-month free HD+ package.

With these options, there is a perfect 55-inch TV for every small to medium-sized living room.

