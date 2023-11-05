Why Bigger is Not Always Better: Finding the Perfect 55-Inch TV for Your Living Room

When it comes to buying a new television, size does matter. However, bigger does not always mean better. It’s important to consider the size of your living room when choosing the right TV. A 55-inch TV is the perfect fit for smaller to medium-sized living rooms. Don’t be fooled into thinking that smaller TVs compromise on quality – let’s explore some fantastic options that prove otherwise.

Save Big: New Samsung QLED TV at a Top Price

The latest model of the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C TV in the 55-inch size is now heavily discounted, available today for an unbeatable price of 625 euros. This TV offers top-notch color reproduction with the Quantum Dot technology and Pantone-certified color display. The Quantum-HDR technology further enhances the picture quality, and the Object Tracking Sound allows for an immersive audio experience. Check out the link for more information.

LG 55-Inch 4K Television

Starting with an amazing offer, the LG 55QNED816RE 55-inch TV is now available for 1,150 euros, reduced a whopping 150 euros on Amazon. LG is known for producing high-quality televisions, as confirmed the Stiftung Warentest.

LG 55-Inch TV – Exceptional Quality at an Affordable Price

The LG 55UR78006LK TV with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display is consistently discounted on Amazon, currently priced at 488 euros. This TV offers an exceptional picture quality with Active HDR (HDR10 Pro), HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K upscaling. It’s the perfect choice for budget-conscious viewers who refuse to compromise on quality.

Ambilight TV Philips with a 55-Inch Screen

The stunning 55-inch TV Philips features a 3-sided Ambilight that adapts to the color of your walls. The Smart 4K UHD TV model 55PUS8108/12 boasts Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR10+ compatibility. Its integrated Full Range speakers, AI sound, Dolby Atmos, and AI equalizer ensure an immersive audio experience. You can now save 330 euros and purchase this TV for just 499 euros on Amazon.

55-Inch Toshiba 4K QLED TV on Sale

The Toshiba 55QL5D63DAY model offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR 10, TRU Resolution, and Dolby Vision. This smart TV can be voice-controlled through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (with an additional smart speaker). Additionally, the Toshiba 55-inch TV comes with a six-month free HD+ package, all for an incredible price of under 439 euros.

Finding the perfect 55-inch TV that suits your living room size and budget is no longer a challenge. With these affordable options from top brands, you can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience without compromising on quality.

FAQs

1. Should I buy a TV based on the size of my room?

Yes, it’s important to consider the size of your room when buying a TV. A 55-inch TV is ideal for smaller to medium-sized living rooms.

2. Are smaller TVs of lesser quality?

No, smaller TVs do not necessarily compromise on quality. The options mentioned in this article prove that smaller TVs can offer excellent picture and audio quality.

3. Why are these TVs discounted?

These TVs are discounted to provide consumers with more affordable options and to attract potential buyers.

4. Are these TVs available on other online platforms?

Yes, you can find these TVs on other online platforms as well. However, the prices and availability mentioned in this article are specific to Amazon.

5. Do these TVs come with a warranty?

Yes, these TVs come with a standard warranty provided the manufacturers. It’s recommended to check the warranty details before making a purchase.