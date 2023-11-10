Why Smaller TVs Can Offer Great Quality: Exploring 55-Inch Options

When it comes to purchasing a new television, bigger is not always better. It is important to consider the size of the room where the TV will be placed. For smaller to medium-sized living rooms, a 55-inch TV is the perfect fit. It offers a great viewing experience without overwhelming the space. And contrary to popular belief, smaller TVs can still deliver excellent quality. Let’s take a closer look at five 55-inch TV options that showcase this.

First on our list is the LG 55QNED816RE. This 55-inch 4K QNED MiniLED TV is currently available on Amazon at a reduced price of €1,150. It features Active HDR, 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and 4K AI Upscaling. This LG TV proves that size isn’t everything when it comes to top-notch performance.

LG is known for producing high-quality TVs, and the LG 55UR78006LK is no exception. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Display TV offers excellent picture quality with features like Active HDR (HDR10 Pro), HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K Upscaling. It is currently available on Amazon for just €488, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Samsung also offers an impressive 55-inch TV option with its QLED 4K Q60C model. Priced at only €647, it provides Quantum-Dot technology for vibrant colors, Pantone-certified color representation, Quantum-HDR for enhanced picture quality, and Object Tracking Sound for immersive audio experiences.

For those seeking an aesthetically pleasing TV, Philips offers the 55PUS8108/12 model. This 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV features a 3-sided Ambilight that adapts to the wall color, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Full Range Speakers, KI-Sound, Dolby Atmos, and a KI-Equalizer. It is currently available for €499 on Amazon, saving you €330.

Lastly, Toshiba’s 55QL5D63DAY model is a 55-inch TV that presents impressive features at an affordable price. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR 10, TRU Resolution, Dolby Vision, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Priced below €439, it also includes six months of free HD+ package.

These five TV options prove that smaller TVs can pack a punch when it comes to picture quality and features. So, when considering a new TV purchase, don’t forget to explore the 55-inch range for an optimal viewing experience.

