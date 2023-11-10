Choosing the Perfect Television: Not Just About Size

When it comes to choosing a television, bigger is not always better. It’s important to consider the size of the room in which the TV will be placed. For smaller to medium-sized living rooms, a 55-inch television is the perfect fit. And don’t be mistaken, smaller does not mean sacrificing quality. Here are five great options to consider:

1. LG 55-inch 4K TV

Starting off with a fantastic deal, the LG 55QNED816RE 55-inch TV is currently reduced to 1,150 euros on Amazon, a whopping 150 euros off the original price. This 4K QNED MiniLED TV features Active HDR, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and 4K AI Upscaling. Keep in mind that availability may vary.

2. LG 55-inch Ultra HD TV

LG is known for producing high-quality televisions, and the LG 55UR78006LK TV with its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display is no exception. With Active HDR, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K Upscaling, this TV offers exceptional picture quality. Currently priced at 488 euros on Amazon, it’s a great option for budget-conscious customers who still want top-notch quality.

3. Samsung 55-inch QLED TV

The 2023 model of the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C television in the 55-inch size is frequently discounted. You can now get it for an unbeatable price of 647 euros. With Quantum-Dot technology and Pantone-certified color display, this TV ensures the best possible color reproduction. Quantum-HDR technology further enhances the picture quality, and Object Tracking Sound provides an immersive audio experience.

4. Philips 55-inch Ambilight TV

The Philips 55PUS8108/12 is a stylish 55-inch TV with a 3-sided Ambilight feature that adapts to the wall color. With Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR10+ compatibility, this Smart 4K UHD TV delivers stunning visuals. It also features integrated Full Range speakers, KI-Sound, Dolby Atmos, and a KI-Equalizer for clear and immersive audio. Priced at 499 euros on Amazon, it’s a great deal.

5. Toshiba 55-inch 4K QLED TV

The Toshiba 55QL5D63DAY stands out with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR 10, TRU Resolution, and Dolby Vision support. This Smart TV can be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and it comes with a six-month free HD+ package. Available for less than 439 euros, it’s a great option with added bonus.

When choosing a television, size is just one factor to consider. Each of these 55-inch TVs offers unique features and excellent performance, ensuring a great viewing experience for any living room.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the ideal television size for a small to medium-sized living room?

For smaller to medium-sized living rooms, a 55-inch television is the perfect fit.

Are smaller televisions of lesser quality compared to larger ones?

No, smaller televisions can still offer top-quality performance. The size of the TV does not determine its quality.

Which brands offer high-quality televisions?

LG, Samsung, Philips, and Toshiba are all reputable brands known for producing high-quality televisions.

Where can I find the best deals on these televisions?

These televisions can be found on popular online platforms such as Amazon. Prices and availability may vary.