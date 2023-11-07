Get the Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience with the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K Smart TV

Transform your home into a movie theater or gaming haven with the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, available now at an unbeatable price of under €350 at MediaMarkt!

Gone are the days of compromising on features for affordability. This TV offers incredible value for money, with a range of advanced technologies and functionalities that are typically found in more expensive models.

The Hisense A6K boasts Dolby Vision HDR, which enhances the visuals with vibrant colors and crisp contrasts, creating a remarkably immersive viewing experience. HDR10+ support further enhances the image quality, delivering stunning realism and depth.

Unleash the power of sound with the DTS Virtual:X, a cutting-edge audio technology that elevates dialogues and produces deep bass. Say goodbye to the conventional TV audio and enjoy an audio experience that truly matches the visual brilliance.

With VIDAA U6, the Hisense A6K’s intuitive and user-friendly smart TV operating system, you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps. It also supports Alexa and Smart Home integration, allowing you to control the TV with simple voice commands.

Not just a budget-friendly smart TV, the Hisense A6K also comes with AI Picture Optimization, which optimizes lower quality content to appear their best and most vibrant.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Hisense A6K suitable for gaming?

Yes, the Hisense A6K is perfect for gaming as it features a Gaming Mode that minimizes input lag, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

Does the Hisense A6K have a Sport Mode?

Absolutely! The Hisense A6K includes an integrated Sport Mode that optimizes both the picture and sound to provide an immersive sports-watching experience.

Can I control the Hisense A6K with voice commands?

Absolutely! The Hisense A6K supports Alexa and Smart Home integration, allowing you to control the TV using voice commands for a seamless and effortless viewing experience.

For a limited time, MediaMarkt is offering the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K Smart TV for an unbeatable price of just €349. But that’s not all! Hisense is also offering a €40 cashback, bringing the total cost down to an incredible €309, making this deal an absolute steal!

Upgrade your home entertainment setup today with the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K Smart TV and enjoy the ultimate visual and audio experience without breaking the bank.