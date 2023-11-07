Get the Best Deal on a 55-Inch 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision at MediaMarkt!

Looking for a great Black Friday deal? Look no further! MediaMarkt is offering the Hisense A6K, a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with all the bells and whistles, for under €350! This TV is packed with features that make it a steal at this price.

Feast your eyes on the stunning Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ that deliver vibrant colors and crisp contrasts. Combined with Pixel-Tuning technology, this TV ensures an immersive home theater experience. Plus, the DTS Virtual:X audio technology guarantees clear dialogues and deep bass for exceptional sound quality.

But it doesn’t stop there. The Hisense A6K also comes with VIDAA U6, a user-friendly Smart TV operating system that allows you to quickly access your favorite streaming services and apps. And with Alexa and Smart Home support, you can control your TV with simple voice commands.

Sports fans will love the integrated Sport Mode, which optimizes both picture and sound to make you feel like you’re in the stadium. And for those who appreciate quality, this 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is ideal for creating the ultimate home theater experience.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer! The Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV is now available at MediaMarkt for the unbeatable price of €349. And as an added bonus, you can receive €40 cashback from Hisense, bringing the total cost down to just €309!

Get the best value for your money with the Hisense A6K. Upgrade your entertainment system today!

1. How much does the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV cost at MediaMarkt?

The Hisense A6K is available for the discounted price of €349 at MediaMarkt.

2. What features does the Hisense A6K offer?

The Hisense A6K comes with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, Pixel-Tuning, DTS Virtual:X audio technology, VIDAA U6 Smart TV operating system, Alexa and Smart Home support, and an integrated Sport Mode.

3. How can I control the Hisense A6K with voice commands?

With Alexa and Smart Home support, you can control the Hisense A6K using simple voice commands.

4. Is there a warranty for the Hisense A6K 55-inch 4K TV?

Please check with MediaMarkt for warranty details on the Hisense A6K.