Affordable Wedding Dresses: How One Entrepreneur Succeeds in the Industry

In today’s age of rising wedding costs, many brides are seeking more affordable options for their dream dresses. Penny Bowers-Schebal, a former sales manager turned entrepreneur, has found success in the market offering discounted wedding gowns through her shop, Formality Bridal.

Unlike other consignment shops, Formality Bridal stands out for its affordability. With prices up to $1,000 less than the average wedding dress in the U.S., Bowers-Schebal is able to cater to brides on a budget. Operating from a converted 4,000-foot church in rural Ohio, she buys last season’s sample gowns from larger retailers and resells them locally.

Bowers-Schebal’s experience as a sales manager for a well-known insurance company has played a pivotal role in her success. She learned how to build strategic relationships, a skill that has been invaluable in convincing other bridal shops to sell their past-season gowns to her. This is no easy feat, as the wedding industry can be highly competitive.

To overcome the challenges posed a small local market, Bowers-Schebal focuses on reaching out to dress shops in other parts of the country. By avoiding stores in her own region, she positions herself as a non-threatening competitor. Her sales pitch goes beyond simply buying unsold dresses; she keeps her partners’ identities confidential and removes any identifying tags to maintain good relations with bridal designers.

Another key strategy is her hands-on approach to inventory selection and price negotiation. When visiting her partners, Bowers-Schebal personally selects up to 50 gowns, even opting for those with minor imperfections. She works closely with local seamstresses to mend any stains or tears, ensuring the dresses are in good condition for resale.

Bowers-Schebal’s attention to detail and commitment to mutually beneficial transactions have earned her the loyalty of boutique owners like Rebecca Somnitz of Something White Bridal. Somnitz praises Bowers-Schebal’s realistic understanding of customer preferences and ability to maintain profitability.

With over $400,000 in revenue this year alone, Formality Bridal has proven to be a lucrative side business for Bowers-Schebal. Her success serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to carve a niche in the wedding industry offering affordable options to budget-conscious brides.