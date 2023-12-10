Crime & Justice: Human Trafficking

A shocking case of human trafficking was recently uncovered in Dadri village, Noida, where an 18-year-old girl was abducted and sold as a ‘bride’ for Rs 70,000. The incident sheds light on the extent to which social problems can give rise to criminal networks of traffickers.

The girl was taken from outside her home on December 26, 2021, and forcibly married to a man named Jasveer Singh in Haryana. However, after two weeks of captivity, she managed to contact her mother, who reported the kidnapping to the police. The girl was subsequently rescued from Singh’s home in Sonipat.

The court hearing the case sentenced Singh to 10 years in prison for rape and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Additionally, seven individuals involved in trafficking, including the girl’s neighbour Gudiya alias Nazreen, were given four years of rigorous imprisonment each.

It was revealed during the trial that Gudiya played a pivotal role in the trafficking operation. Exploiting the girl’s infatuation with a man named Sunil, who was also among the convicted, Gudiya promised to help her meet him despite her mother’s objections. Gudiya, along with two other women named Puja and Kiran, accompanied the girl to Ghaziabad, and from there, they traveled to Haryana, where she was eventually sold to Jasveer.

During her testimony, the girl claimed that she was drugged with sedatives in a bottle of water given to her Gudiya. She further alleged that she was sexually assaulted the accused, although medical examination results were inconclusive.

The court ruling emphasized that the girl’s statements, along with the fact that she was purchased Jasveer, provided irrefutable evidence of trafficking and rape. The judge also noted that Jasveer’s purchase of a bride highlighted the underlying issue of Haryana’s imbalanced sex ratio, which leads to such incidents.

While justice has been served in this case, it is imperative for society to address the root causes of human trafficking and work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially vulnerable women and children. Legal actions against perpetrators and rigorous efforts to raise awareness and provide support to victims are crucial steps in combating this heinous crime.