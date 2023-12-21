Newly Discovered Lithium Reserves in Southern California Could Revolutionize Battery Production

Researchers conducting a study funded the Department of Energy have made a groundbreaking discovery at the bottom of the Salton Sea in Southern California. Considered the largest lake in the state, the Salton Sea is now believed to hold an astounding 18 million tons of lithium, commonly referred to as ‘white gold’ due to its appearance.

This finding has the potential to revolutionize battery production and make the United States the leading nation in lithium production, surpassing China. According to Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, this deposit ranks among the largest lithium brine reserves in the world. McKibben added, “This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China.”

The significance of this discovery is further highlighted the fact that the extracted lithium from the lake could be used to create batteries for an estimated 382 million electric vehicles. To put this into perspective, it exceeds the current number of vehicles on American roads. If successfully exploited, this could accelerate the transition to electric vehicles on a massive scale.

However, the process of extracting lithium from the lake poses significant challenges. Geothermal production wells will need to be utilized to extract the lithium-rich brine from deep underground. Once the lithium is dissolved from the brine, the liquid is pumped back underground. This extraction method presents environmental concerns, including potential impacts on the water supply sourced from the Colorado River. Furthermore, the drilling and extraction activities may affect the approximately 180,000 residents who reside in the vicinity.

While the discovery of such a vast lithium reserve is a significant milestone, the potential risks and complexities associated with extracting it necessitate careful planning and consideration. As scientists and policymakers evaluate the best approach to harness this “white gold,” they should prioritize minimizing environmental impact and ensuring the well-being of local communities. By doing so, they can unlock the immense potential of this resource and accelerate the shift to sustainable battery technologies.