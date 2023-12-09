Investigation into Honda Civic Expands to Include Hundreds of Thousands of Cars

According to the latest report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the investigation into the 2022 and 2023 Honda Civic has expanded to include over 530,000 Hondas and Acura vehicles. This comes after the agency received a significant increase in complaints about “sticky steering” and increased steering effort.

The original probe focused on approximately 238,000 Civics, but due to the rise in complaints, the NHTSA decided to broaden the investigation. The affected models now include the 2022 and 2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Honda CR-V, and 2023 Acura Integra.

Disturbingly, the NHTSA received 1,300 reports related to the steering issue and was aware of at least 14 crashes connected to this problem. Eleven of these crashes involved a loss of steering control, resulting in roadway departures. Additionally, there were three known injuries from these incidents. The NHTSA’s report also revealed that the majority of these incidents occurred during the winter months and after the vehicle had been driven in a straight line for an extended period to warm up the car and gear.

Although this investigation has not yet reached the recall stage, Honda has acknowledged the problem. The automaker attributed the issue to a manufacturing defect in the steering gear unit. The manufacturing process led to conditions that could cause increased internal stress, resulting in wear and deformity of the gears inside the steering component. The NHTSA also discovered that the factory did not ensure consistent lubrication throughout the gear, which could be a possible cause of the temporary increase in steering effort.

In response, Honda directed its dealers to replace the electronic power steering gearbox to rectify the manufacturing defect. However, the NHTSA will continue its process and move forward with an engineering analysis. If this analysis confirms the existence of a defect, a recall may be requested.