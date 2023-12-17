The First Celebrity Narrator of Disney World’s Candlelight Processional

Disney World’s annual Candlelight Processional has become a beloved holiday tradition for visitors from around the world. But do you know who the very first celebrity narrator was for this magical event? It was none other than Hollywood heartthrob Rock Hudson.

In December 1971, Disney World held its inaugural series of Candlelight Processional events. Unlike the current location of the event at EPCOT, the first processional took place on Main Street, U.S.A. Over 1,200 carolers joined together in perfect harmony as Rock Hudson took to the podium to serve as the narrator for this special occasion. The event concluded with the choir’s beautiful rendition of “The Hallelujah Chorus.”

Although Rock Hudson was not known for appearing in Disney films or television series, he captivated the audience with his charismatic presence and heartfelt storytelling. His performance was so well-received that Disney World invited him back to narrate the story of the birth of Jesus again in December 1973.

During his second visit, Rock Hudson also had the honor of participating in the dedication of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. This unexpected involvement showcases the lasting impact he had on Disney World and its holiday celebrations.

While many fans may not associate Rock Hudson with Disney, his role as the first celebrity narrator of the Candlelight Processional remains a significant part of Disney World’s history. The event has since featured a wide array of celebrity narrators, including popular actors, musicians, and other notable personalities.

As the Candlelight Processional continues to be a cherished tradition, it’s important to remember the influential contributions of Rock Hudson and the incredible experiences he brought to Disney World during its early years.